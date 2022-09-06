Co Cork libraries have made period products free in their bathrooms

Libraries around County Cork are set to make free period products available in their branches, in response to period poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.
Cork County Council Library and Arts Service has announced the initiative across its network of 29 branches and mobile libraries, with the eco-friendly products being provided by Cork-based start-up We Are Riley.
Funded by the Department of Health, the initiative will see dispensers installed in libraries with public toilets, while branches without public toilets will use a box dispenser in a discreet location in the library.
Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre O’Brien, said of the project: “Unfortunately, period poverty is a real issue in Ireland. There are women and girls in every town and village in Ireland who struggle to afford to buy sanitary products and the increase in the cost of living is adding to the situation. I’m delighted to see the Library and Arts Service leading the way with this pilot initiative."
Suppliers We Are Riley was launched in April 2021, producing 100% certified organic cotton tampons and pads, provided in compostable packaging, and contributing time and resources to combatting period poverty at home and in rural Kenya, where it sponsors doctors' visits to schools about menstrual health.