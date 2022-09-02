Natural health: How can I treat a benign ovarian cyst? 

I got a pelvic scan recently which showed up an ovarian cyst. Luckily it’s benign, but I’d be happier if it weren’t there. I’m in my 40s and otherwise well. What would you recommend?

Agnus castus (also known as Vitex, Monk’s Pepper, or Chasteberry) is an excellent go-to herbal remedy for ovarian cysts. Herbalists and naturopaths often use it as part of a treatment protocol to help with female reproductive system issues, including PCOS (poly-cystic ovarian syndrome), follicular ovarian cysts, endometriosis, fibroids, peri-menopausal symptoms, infertility, and rebalancing the cycle following hormonal contraceptive use.

Agnus castus can also help with extreme period pains, heavy bleeding, intermittent bleeding, shortened cycle, infrequent menstruation, cystic hyperplasia of the endometrium, and secondary amenorrhoea. Improvements can appear relatively quickly, but treatment with this herb should be continued for a minimum of six months for long-lasting results.

Agnus castus is best taken once daily following breakfast. If you are taking a tincture preparation (typically 1:5 strength), you will need to take 1-3ml (20-60 drops) each morning. Take 500-1,000mg capsules daily to help with female reproductive health.

Maca is another herbal supplement to consider. This ancient South American root is an effective adaptogenic medicinal food and helps to balance male and female hormones.

Maca is a complete protein and high in vitamins and minerals, including calcium and zinc. It increases energy levels, reduces stress, improves mood, and is a powerful antioxidant – containing approximately 100 times the levels found in other cruciferous crops such as broccoli and cabbage.

Maca can also help treat PMS symptoms and support physical and mental health throughout perimenopause and menopausal changes. It is effective for women whose menstrual cycles are out of balance, particularly where cyst-forming conditions are concerned.

I’m breastfeeding my five-month-old baby and she is thriving. However, I feel tired most of the time, even after a night’s sleep. Is there a remedy I could take to boost my energy levels?

There are a few things you can do to ensure you are not feeling depleted while your baby is breastfeeding. As mentioned in the previous reply, maca will help boost your energy levels and restore nutrients. It has been used for thousands of years to support women post-partum.

Smoothies are an ideal way to consume essential vitamins and minerals, especially when time and energy are scarce. You can add wheatgrass and/or barley grass powder, maca powder, a healthy oil (flaxseed, borage, hempseed, or an EFA blend) to a base such as milk, plant milk, yogurt, herbal tea, or coconut water — then add fresh or frozen fruits to taste. Staying well hydrated is also essential since the body requires additional water to make milk. Most breastfeeding mothers find their thirst levels increase significantly, so it is vital to have water close to hand while feeding.

It may also be worth getting a blood test to check your ferritin levels. Ferritin is a protein in the blood serum responsible for iron storage. Low ferritin is linked with iron deficiency as the body will use up stored iron when the blood levels are low.

If you have lower (but not worryingly low) ferritin levels, then Floravital is a tonic to consider. It is similar to the classic iron tonic Floradix but without the brewer’s yeast, gluten and honey — making it a safe alternative for people who suffer from allergies and sensitivities.

Floravital is made using African mallow blossoms, chamomile flowers, fennel, spinach, juice concentrates (grape, pear, black currant, cherry, blackberry, carrot), and rosehip extract. This tonic formula has an iron absorption rate of 25%, compared to the average absorption rate of iron tablets at 2% to 10%, but without the unwanted side effect of constipation.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.