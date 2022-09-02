Maeve Madden: 'I’m grieving, and the things that people say are just insane'

If you’re one of Maeve Madden’s 350k Instagram followers, you may have noticed that the fitness guru has been quiet lately.

It’s been a talking point among her many fans, who have missed her bubbly personality flashing across their screens daily.

It’s been an odd feeling for Maeve herself to take a break from social media, having built a home workout empire through the internet.

However, she felt that taking a few months away from her phone was necessary for her mental health following the death of her beloved father in June.

“It’s been really refreshing to step back from it. I was just reading things [on social media] after Dad passing and was like, ‘why am I destroying my mental health?’,” Maeve says.

“I’m grieving, and the things that people say are just insane. I find it bizarre how someone could be so evil.

“I usually wear a coat of armour and ignore it because not everyone is going to enjoy what you do, and that’s OK. But just with everything going on in my life at the moment, it was time for a break.”

“Losing Dad was such a shock. He was fighting cancer for three years but we didn’t know he was so sick,” Maeve says.

“He was meant to be coming to my wedding in June but he went into hospital three days beforehand, so my uncle ended up walking me down the aisle.”

On Father’s Day, Maeve Madden shared pictures with her father that she said “mean the world” to her. Pic: Maeve Madden via Instagram

The couple held a small ceremony in London last December, especially for her dad and husband’s uncle, who was also unwell.

“We’re so thrilled that we did that,” she says. “The day before, I decided to call one of my friends who takes pictures and asked if she was free for an hour.

“She came over and took a couple of snaps and they were beautiful. Now we’ll cherish them forever.”

Maeve and her husband Andrew celebrated their marriage with their extended family and friends at a larger “fairytale” Adare Manor event in June, three days before Maeve’s father passed away.

“We have great family and friends. The wedding was beautiful. It was so emotional because a lot of Daddy’s friends were there but it was gorgeous,” Maeve says.

“He was so proud. We got to show him all the photos and we brought back his buttonhole - he was buried with that, which was lovely.”

‘Fitness should be a lifestyle’

Maeve Madden.

The 37-year-old hadn’t expected to stay so long in her hometown Newry this summer, but life doesn’t always go to plan.

Maeve and Andrew had been living in Dubai until the big day and expect to head back in the next few weeks. However, they hope to spend a lot more time in Ireland.

“I love coming home. It’s so different out there,” Maeve says. “But you wouldn’t believe the number of Irish people in Dubai, and it’s such an incredible community.”

Maeve’s Queens Don’t Quit community is more than 46k strong, and thousands log on to her website every week for her live workouts.

She’s also about to launch a new training app and has plans for further expansion down the pipeline.

She is planning to get back into her fitness routine, having taken some time off due to an injury. Queens don’t quit, but they can take a break.

“After Dad passed away, I started getting really bad back pains and ended up with a bulging disc. I took two weeks off working out and I’m feeling so much better,” she says.

“You need to take cues like that as a sign that it’s time to take a rest. And when you take that rest, you shouldn’t be hard on yourself. You’re not going to lose your fitness in two weeks.

Fitness should be a lifestyle, not a quick fix.”

And September, Maeve says, is one of the best times to hit the restart button.

“It’s instilled in everybody’s mind that holiday time is over in September and as the weather gets colder, we’re not sitting out for drinks as much or going to barbecues and things that like,” she says.

“Even I tend to eat and drink a little more in summer and get back into a routine in September. I think it’s so positive to go into the end of the year feeling strong.”

Maeve also finds that her mental state is a lot better when she’s exercising regularly, and she has long used it as an avenue for self-care.

“I’ve always been dedicated to fitness. I’ve just always found it so beneficial. It’s always been an escape,” she says.

“I started hosting small boot camps before lockdown but it never occurred to me to teach a class online because no one really did it before the pandemic. You just didn’t really think about doing home workouts, which is funny because I always did Jane Fonda’s aerobic videos with my mom growing up.

“Now the fitness industry has just revolutionised. People have realised that all you need is a few light weights and some space and you’ll get great results. I think we also realised, especially women, that you don’t need to put your body under immense amounts of pressure with really heavy weights to stay fit.”

‘No one is motivated all the time’

Fitness influencer Maeve Madden with her husband Andrew Selby at their wedding in Adare Manor.

But even as a professional (Maeve is a qualified personal trainer and has written a book on digestive health) she says it can be hard to get out of bed some days.

“I have moments where I wake up and dread it. I always say to give it 10 minutes, though. You end up enjoying it most of the time,” she says.

“But if you’re not enjoying it, it’s no problem. You should always listen to your body. Everybody has those days. No one is motivated 100% of the time.”

You don’t need to stick with the same workouts either, Maeve adds.

“There’s no right or wrong. Sometimes lifting weights is what I need and sometimes it’s going for a run. We have women in Queens Don’t Quit who just do dance classes or pilates and others who just want to do strength classes.

“Everybody enjoys different things,” she says.

“And that changes as we get older too. I’m turning 40 soon and have found myself enjoying different types of exercise. You become more focused on strengthening your bones and building muscle to set you up for the years ahead.

“Women are also speaking a lot more openly about menopause now and there are specific ways for training when you’re going through that.

“We have women from teens all the way through to their 70s and we want to be able to help everyone understand their body as best we can.”

Having listed all the plans for her business, Maeve laughs as we discuss how badly she needed a break. She promises to be back soon though because her followers mean too much to her.

“I keep telling Andrew we need a holiday,” she laughs. “Things have just been crazy, but it’s been so worth it.”

Try Maeve’s 15-minute workout

Complete 20 reps of each exercise. Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat for five rounds.

Goblet Squat:

Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell you are comfortable with. Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointed out. Hold the weight in both hands. Bring the weight between your legs as you bend your knees and squat down, ensuring that you keep your back straight. Straighten legs to return to starting position.

Squat-jump Pulses:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointed out. Bend your knees into a squat position. Jump straight up and land back in a squat position. Pulse with feet on the ground and repeat.

Plank shoulder taps:

Set yourself up in a plank position with hands underneath your shoulders. Engage your core. Raise one hand off the floor and slowly move it across the body to tap the opposite shoulder. Repeat on the other side.

Squat/Deadlift:

Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Take a dumbbell in each hand. Hold your dumbbells upright by each shoulder as you perform a squat. Move dumbbells into a deadlift position by bending the knees slightly, hinging forward from the waist, and facing the weights into the shins, keeping them close to the body. Keep your back straight as you stand back up, returning dumbbells to shoulders.

Mountain Climbers:

Start in a plank position. Hold your arms strong and your back straight. Pull one knee up and in toward your chest. Repeat on the other side and continue alternating the movement with both knees, engaging the core