Maeve Madden: 'I’m grieving, and the things that people say are just insane'

Maeve’s Queens Don’t Quit community is more than 46k strong, and thousands log on to her website every week for her live workouts.
Complete 20 reps of each exercise. Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat for five rounds.
Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell you are comfortable with. Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointed out. Hold the weight in both hands. Bring the weight between your legs as you bend your knees and squat down, ensuring that you keep your back straight. Straighten legs to return to starting position.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointed out. Bend your knees into a squat position. Jump straight up and land back in a squat position. Pulse with feet on the ground and repeat.
Set yourself up in a plank position with hands underneath your shoulders. Engage your core. Raise one hand off the floor and slowly move it across the body to tap the opposite shoulder. Repeat on the other side.
Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Take a dumbbell in each hand. Hold your dumbbells upright by each shoulder as you perform a squat. Move dumbbells into a deadlift position by bending the knees slightly, hinging forward from the waist, and facing the weights into the shins, keeping them close to the body. Keep your back straight as you stand back up, returning dumbbells to shoulders.
Start in a plank position. Hold your arms strong and your back straight. Pull one knee up and in toward your chest. Repeat on the other side and continue alternating the movement with both knees, engaging the core