'Grit your teeth and do the thing': Strategies to eliminate procrastination 

Complete 20 reps of each exercise. Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat for five rounds.
Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell you are comfortable with. Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointed out. Hold the weight in both hands. Bring the weight between your legs as you bend your knees and squat down, ensuring that you keep your back straight. Straighten legs to return to starting position.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and toes slightly pointed out. Bend your knees into a squat position. Jump straight up and land back in a squat position. Pulse with feet on the ground and repeat.
Set yourself up in a plank position with hands underneath your shoulders. Engage your core. Raise one hand off the floor and slowly move it across the body to tap the opposite shoulder. Repeat on the other side.
Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Take a dumbbell in each hand. Hold your dumbbells upright by each shoulder as you perform a squat. Move dumbbells into a deadlift position by bending the knees slightly, hinging forward from the waist, and facing the weights into the shins, keeping them close to the body. Keep your back straight as you stand back up, returning dumbbells to shoulders.
Start in a plank position. Hold your arms strong and your back straight. Pull one knee up and in toward your chest. Repeat on the other side and continue alternating the movement with both knees, engaging the core
I always tell my queens to plan their workouts in their diaries. Setting a schedule is a commitment to yourself. Begin with two to three workouts per week and build it up.
10 minutes is better than zero. Starting small will also help you safely transition back into a full routine.
There is no right or wrong way to exercise. If you hate running, don't do it. Exercise should be a positive, fun experience.
We have learned from lockdown that we can get amazing results working out from home. If you don’t enjoy working out in front of people or have time to be running to a gym, set your mat up at home and smash your goals there.
You don’t need to fly solo. Whether online or in-person, finding a community to encourage and motivate you is such a bonus.
