Working Life: Our service is for people living with dementia

6.45am

The alarm goes off and I’m out the door, coffee made, by 7.25am.

8.50am

At the office on the grounds of South Tipperary general hospital, I meet my colleague to plan dates for an upcoming patient group who are visiting the Memory Technology Library. Our service is for people living with dementia and others experiencing memory issues. It provides practical advice and solutions including a wide range of assistive technologies on demonstration. This can be provided through group work, face-to-face or virtual calls/appointments.

10am

I return calls to clients and staff looking for advice. An occupational therapist called seeking support regarding a client at high risk for falling. Another call is from a family carer looking for support around communication technologies. I listen, give advice and arrange follow-up.

11am

I start to plan our post-diagnostic four-week programme which aims to provide education about dementia, practical advice and guidance for preparing for the future. There are usually up to six people in the group, and I contact each person and family to arrange appointments.

12pm

As clinical lead for the National Memory Technology Resource Rooms (MTRR), I’m responsible for identifying and evaluating assistive technologies that may be supportive for people with dementia. Today I am assessing a GPS device, considering the technical and user requirements as well as the ethical considerations. Not all technologies suit everyone and understanding their features is important to help advise our clients.

1.15pm

Lunch onsite.

2pm

My appointment arrives - this person is early in their diagnosis and managing well. However, as we go through the assessment, some areas are identified as challenging. We look at practical strategies to put in place. This person is having some issues with making calls and I suggest ways to modify and adapt their smartphone.

4.30pm

I respond to emails sent and send an invite to the MTRR network regarding upcoming training.

6.30pm

When I get home, I make an easy dinner, watch some TV and push myself to go for a walk.

This World Alzheimer’s month the HSE is encouraging people who may be recently diagnosed, awaiting diagnosis, concerned about their memory or having difficulty with mental tasks to seek support.