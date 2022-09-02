Laurita Blewitt: I cried on my wedding day to Joe Brolly, thinking about my mum

When podcaster Laurita Blewitt picks up the phone for our chat, she’s on the comedown from her wedding to GAA pundit Joe Brolly.

"You're missing all the people that you were with for the lead-up,” she says. "And the partying... it's a bit depressing.”

The day was also an emotional one, she says, as she missed having her mum by her side, who passed away in December 2019.

"Just seeing her sisters there, and her missing out... that was the last time I cried," she says.

All the mingling attached to the wedding day also has the 38-year-old considering taking a break from alcohol, she says.

"I had my hen party two weeks before the wedding as well... that was a bad idea."

Recent socialising in a bar in Faro, Portugal on her honeymoon with Brolly also came with its own unique problems — the pair were propositioned by a local man who wanted to bring them back to his home for some sexual adventures. “I find myself in the weirdest of scrapes sometimes,” Blewitt says with a sigh.

Laurita Blewitt, one-third of the Tommy and Hector Podcast, is supporting Sports Direct and Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Blitz, which returns for the first time since 2019, this Saturday, September 3 at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s GAA clubs in Dublin.

What shape are you currently in?

For years I played Gaelic football, and I was always in that mode of training two or three times a week. If you didn't go to training, you let your teammates down, and that wasn't OK. Then I had surgery on my foot, which resulted in me not being able to do anything for months - it was probably nearly a full year. A big reason why I'm getting involved in Gaelic4Mothers&Others is because I am not fit, and I am looking forward to getting back into some sort of fitness.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I try to eat fish three times a week, and I do try to get my greens into my dinner every evening.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

The best ever 99s from my local shop Corcoran's here in Knockmore.

What would keep you awake at night?

The usual stuff. Deadlines all coming at the same time. But I am a good sleeper, once I am out, I am out for the count.

How do you relax?

As a treat, it’s nice to get to a spa, but I love listening to music. I put on my headphones and go for a stroll or sing along while cleaning the house. I love karaoke. I take any opportunity.

Laurita Blewitt and Joe Brolly on their wedding day

Who are your sporting heroes?

I was absolutely stone mad about Gaelic football growing up. My biggest hero growing up as a kid was Kevin O'Neill. He was a Gaelic footballer from Knockmore who played for Mayo. I used to love watching him train and I used to go over and help him practice his frees, get the ball from him when he was taking frees and stuff like that. So he'd be one. I was a mad Man United fan growing up too. I loved Andrei Kanchelskis, Lee Sharpe and all those boys and Michael Jordan as well because I used to love the Chicago Bulls.

What is your favourite smell?

My perfume, Le Labo Santal 33.

What is the best health advice you have ever received?

Keep fit. If I was giving advice to a young person, I’d say keep your fitness up as much as you can, don’t let it go.

What traits do you least like in other people?

Jealousy and spitefulness.

Who would be your dream dinner party guests?

I have to say my cousin, US President Joe Biden. For craic, Tommy [Tiernan] and Hector [Ó'hEochagáin]. Magic Johnson and Miriam Margolyes. I suppose I shouldn't leave out my new husband.

What would cheer you up on a bad day?

If my best friend Audrey said to me, come on, let's go out on a night out. We always get up to every sort of divilment.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

I've ordered an electric car, I'm trying to do my bit in terms of emissions and I'm conscious of being on the road quite a bit.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Ireland, in terms of craic and scenery. The other place that I absolutely loved and want to get back to again is Thailand.