Natural health: I'm planning to breastfeed my baby but don't want to develop mastitis

I developed mastitis while breastfeeding my first child, and it was excruciating. My second baby is due in eight weeks, so what can I do to minimise the risk of developing the inflammation again?

It may help to get in touch with a lactation consultant to ensure there are no issues around latching, positioning, or tongue-tie.

The supplements typically recommended to treat and prevent mastitis include vitamin C and lecithin.

Vitamin C comes in many forms and is readily available, and lecithin is often found in granular form and can be added to smoothies or sprinkled over fruit or cereal.

It is also worth having some backup methods ready if you get the slightest hint of mastitis since the sooner you act, the more likely you will catch it in time.

Traditionally, cabbage leaves are used to treat mastitis. A boiled green cabbage leaf is applied to the affected breast while it is warm to relieve pressure and swelling.

Research in 2015 showed that chilled green cabbage leaves are just as effective as boiled cabbage leaves in relieving mastitis. Apply the leaf for 20 minutes, up to three times daily.

There is a scientific reason why this traditional remedy is effective. Cabbages contain glucosinolates, which are converted to isothiocyanate and known to protect against oxidative stress and reduce inflammation.

You might also consider homoeopathic treatment to reduce the risk of developing mastitis. When using homoeopathy prophylactically, it is best to consult with a qualified homoeopath to ensure that you take the appropriate remedy or remedies.

Note: If you experience fever, chills, or body aches, please contact a doctor immediately.

I’ve developed a heat rash on the upper part of my body. It’s unsightly and itchy. What would you recommend?

Heat rashes are thought to be in the same category as allergies — related to urticaria and hives.

They typically occur in parts of the body where sweat tends to accumulate. The sweat glands, designed to cool the body in higher temperatures, close off, so the sweat is effectively trapped in the glands. This can also create sufficient pressure to force the sweat into nearby tissue, which causes the itching sensation you are experiencing. The rash appears as small, red spots — also known as miliaria Rubra.

Since it is a type of histamine response, vitamin C supplementation can provide much-needed relief. Vitamin C is a natural anti-histamine — take up to 3,000mg daily in 500mg incremental doses.

You would also do well to supplement with essential fatty acids (EFAs). Fish oil is an effective way to do this — you will need around 2-3,000mg daily. If you prefer to avoid fish oils, then borage (starflower), flaxseed, chia seed, or hemp seed oil are all excellent alternatives.

Use a calendula lotion or balm to soothe the itching, reduce redness, and prevent infection. Sometimes you can find a preparation that includes other soothing ingredients, such as rose, marshmallow, lavender, hemp, and chamomile.

Ensure that any clothing covering the affected area is made of natural breathable materials. You might also want to swap your laundry detergent and any shower or body care products with ones for sensitive skin.

If you are having trouble sleeping, then try a warm oat bath. Fill a cotton sock or stocking with rolled oats, and tie it over the tap, running the bath water through the oats to make a soothing milky bath. Not only will this help with the itching, but it is also conducive to a good night’s sleep as oats are a good nerve tonic.