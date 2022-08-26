Laura O’Mahony: I have a no-tiredness policy in place at work 

Laura O'Mahony describes herself as “fierce nice, but with an edge” in her Twitter bio.

The Whites Cross-raised comedian/voiceover star/radio presenter has strong opinions on a range of issues, including work grumps.

“I have a no-tiredness policy in place at Red FM,” she tells me over the phone while attempting to “throw a child into a trolley”. (It’s not clear whether that’s Alfie, four, or Polly, seven.)

“Rob will tell you,” she says, referring to Olympian Rob Heffernan, one of her co-hosts on Breakfast on Cork’s Red FM, “that nobody’s allowed to tell me they’re tired.”

“I think it’s a waste of energy. We could all say we’re tired all the time. But is that an interesting conversation? No. Is there anywhere for that conversation to go? No. It’s really quite boring. It’s a conversation killer.

“So, I said to Rob and Ciara [producer and co-host], we’re just not doing tiredness.”

“It’s kind of worked,” she says with a laugh. “We aren’t tired because we haven’t allowed ourselves to be.”

But there must be some rest for the wicked, I press. How does she wind down?

“With a good murder documentary,” she says, laughing again. “Weirdly, I find doing gigs relaxing too.”

She can’t wait for the new school term to start. “Once the kids are back in school, there are those few hours where you can sit in a quiet room with your notepads and your biro writing your stuff, as opposed to trying to fit it in while they’re looking for bits and bobs.”

For punters heading to Cork’s City Limits Comedy Club next month, O’Mahony says they can expect new material and some improv on the night.

Laura O’Mahony presents Breakfast on Cork’s RedFM with Rob Heffernan and Ciara Revins. She plays City Limits Comedy Club on Saturday, September 17. Tickets €22.50 are available from tickets.ie

What shape are you currently in?

Emotionally and mentally, I’m absolutely spot on — peak condition. I’d be super healthy, even though I’m absolutely a massive hypochondriac. I’m a woman in my mid to late 30s, who’s had two babies by section so I am what I am, and I’m quite happy to be that. I’d be very much in favour of body positivity and all shapes and sizes. This is the body that my children came out of, this is the body that keeps me going every day. As a mam of a little girl, I don’t want her to have any thoughts other than ‘aren’t I a delight?’ I have to have those thoughts as well so that I can pass them on to her.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

My healthiest eating habit is not assigning foods as good or bad. Not associating food with guilt, saying ‘I’m being good,’ or ‘I was a bit bold.’ Unlearning all of the rubbish that we’ve been fed. In the school curriculum, there’s still a bit of an emphasis on good and bad foods. I don’t agree with that. There’s just food. And it doesn’t have an emotional value. Not being obsessed with diet and not being obsessed with food and not passing on negativity pertaining to food to my kids is actually probably my healthiest food habit.

Do you have a morning routine?

My morning routine is Breakfast on Red FM. There isn’t much time for a routine before that. I leave the house at about 10 past six. And it’s usually just panic, into the toilet, out the door, no makeup, no moisturisers, just straight into whatever clothes are there and into the car. It’s frantic, but for me, it’s great because it means I’m free to collect the kids from school.

What would keep you awake at night?

I don’t wake up in the middle of the night mortified over something I did 20 years ago, but I am a catastrophiser. There was a time when if my husband Shane was away, always it was his flight that was going to crash. Also, if my kids are upset, if anyone around me is having a rough time, that would keep me awake.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I do appreciate Rob Heffernan.

What is your favourite smell?

Alfie, my son. I like to stick my nose into his neck. He won’t let me do that forever, so I do it now while I get the chance.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Cork. Having lived in the countryside of Cork, I deeply appreciate the city now. Looking out my bedroom and being able to see the orangey lights of the city, that’s where I feel I am home — safe in this place that I love.