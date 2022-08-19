Bonnie Ryan: I would rather try and fail than never try at all

It’s been a busy year for Bonnie Ryan, who married her long-term partner this May in a beautiful Italian wedding surrounded by family and friends.

The 29-year-old is feeling “happy and healthy” but admits that when things get hectic, she sometimes needs a little reminder to listen to her body.

“My mum always tells me when my body says to slow down, I have to listen. I’m really trying to be more aware,” says the daughter of the late legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan.

Bonnie, who lives in Dublin, is a self-confessed “clean freak” and says she must have the house clean before she goes to bed.

“I’m a total clean freak, so I love to have my space really clear — it helps keep my mind clear,” she says.

Bonnie Ryan is a make-up artist and influencer

What shape are you currently in?

A happy and healthy shape. I love moving my body, the gym is somewhere I go to decompress. When I’m there, I’m only thinking about being there. I love it.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I try to home cook most of my meals, everything in moderation. And I try to listen to my body. If I crave something sweet, I’ll reach for berries. If I want chocolate, I love dark chocolate with a hint of orange or mint.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I’ve no guilty pleasure only pleasures. I love dark chocolate every night with my tea snuggled on the couch while watching whatever series I’m obsessed with at the time.

Do you have a morning routine?

Yes, I get up at 5.30am and go to the gym, grab a coffee and head out on my walk, followed by meditation. I then start my work day. I love my morning routine — it sets me up for the day.

How do you relax?

I love to watch true crime or listen to a podcast. I also try to put my phone away in the evenings and just be fully engaged with whoever I am with. If I want a real treat for relaxation, I try to book a massage every few weeks.

When was the last time you cried?

At my hen when the girls gave me a really thoughtful gift, it was a book with a picture of each person who was at my hen and under it they each wrote something special about me and getting married. It was so amazing and something I’ll have forever.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

My favourite place in the world has always been and will always be Disney World Florida, by the pool in the Grand Floridian hotel.

It is a holiday I was lucky enough to go on many times with my whole family growing up and it will always have the most special place in my heart. Sunshine, great food, the best entertainment — what more could I want?

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m trying to show myself the same compassion I show others. I think we are so good at building our friends up but maybe not ourselves, it’s important to be your own biggest cheerleader.

Do you pray?

Yes, I believe the universe has my back. I pray in more of a spiritual way rather than holy I think.

What is your favourite smell?

The bakery on Main Street in Disney World. It’s a very happy place for me, and the smell ignites so many memories from growing up and being there with my family.

What would cheer your day up?

Seeing my nephew Wolf. He is a gift from above. He is the happiest little boy I have ever met. One cuddle from him, and the day is instantly better.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

I think about this one a lot. My dad, Britney Spears, Oprah, Walt Disney and Marilyn Monroe — that would be interesting.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Feel the fear and do it anyway.’ Life is short so go for it. I really try and live by this quote, fear stops people from doing so much. I would rather try and fail than never try at all.