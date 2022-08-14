Ursula Jacob: I would jump at the chance to do Dancing with the Stars

Ursula Jacobs might be best known for her skill with a hurl, but there's another skill she's been dreaming of polishing.

“I would absolutely jump at the chance to do Dancing with the Stars,” the former Wexford camogie player says, bright and cheery as ever, despite the fact I am calling her while she’s on her holidays.

“I’ve loved it from day one,” she says. “The glitz and glamour of it all, the hair, the make-up, the costumes, and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly.”

The Sunday Game star, who recently married her long-time love Brendan Cruise, says a dream dinner party guest would be Pasquale La Rocca, the Italian professional who lifted the glitterball trophy with Nina Carberry this year, and Lottie Ryan in 2020.

"I love Pasquale,” she says, “I think he’s an incredible dancer and he gets the best out of his celebrity partners. That’s why I’d like him at a dinner party, he’d hopefully get the best out of me too.”

Ursula Jacobs is a four-time All-Ireland winner and RTÉ pundit

What shape are you currently in?

I am in fairly good physical shape but I will also add that I am currently 33 weeks pregnant so that slightly alters the shape I am in. But all is healthy and well and I am still very conscious about staying active. I am getting bigger by the week but in a good way. Being active and healthy, and having played sport all my life, I only realise now that I'm pregnant how much that stands to me. Even the midwives and the doctors are saying I've excellent core strength - that's going to stand to me when giving birth.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

As much home cooking as possible. I wouldn't be the best of cooks, but I stick with it. I eat very little processed foods if I can. I try to pick the freshest food, what's in season and anything that's available locally.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Sticky toffee pudding and red velvet cake. And I am a big sap for rom-coms. My husband Brendan is very patient, he’s watched them all with me. Notting Hill is our favourite.

How do you relax?

Going for a walk on Curracloe Beach in Wexford, and Oulart Hill, a local historical spot. Also, going to the cinema — it’s a form of escapism for me, allowing me to switch off. And a bit of retail therapy. I love going shopping with my sister Helena.

Who are your sporting heroes?

On the international stage, Roger Federer. I'm obsessed with him. I've followed him for years. The other one would be Serena Williams. Closer to home, Fiona Dunne. She played camogie for Wexford and with my local team Oulart. I was lucky enough to play alongside her at club level, and win county titles with her. She inspired so many of us to pick up the hurl.

What is your favourite smell?

My mother Breda’s freshly baked brown bread. It’s definitely the best brown bread I’ve ever eaten. If anyone is looking for the recipe, let me know.

When was the last time you cried?

My wedding day. We got married in December 2021, and just the week before, we had to cut our numbers and rearrange a lot of stuff. But when the day itself arrived, everything just went according to plan. As my dad walked me up the aisle and as I was getting closer to Brendan, I became very, very emotional. I was trying not to ruin the makeup but the tears were flowing. It was the best day of my life.

What traits do you least like in other people?

Telling lies and rudeness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I am overly critical of myself. I just always want to do better. But I can be too harsh, too nitpicky.

Do you pray?

I do. Especially in times of need. I pray to St Anthony when I lose something. He’s definitely done me a few favours over the years.

What quote inspires you and why?

Maya Angelou: 'I've learned that people will forget what you said. People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.'