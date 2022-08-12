Eight hormones every woman needs to understand 

- Reduce stress — chronic stress means always-on cortisol and adrenalin will affect other hormones
- Exercise — will release serotonin, thereby improving functioning of other hormones.
- Eat a healthy diet — we need the ingredients to make hormones. Eating more tryptophan-containing foods and getting more sunlight will up serotonin levels.
- Watch your weight, alcohol-intake, caffeine-consumption. Aim to quit smoking.
See: exa.mn/PMS-Patient-Information
- Functions in blood pressure control, sleep-wake cycle, blood sugar control, energy levels, regulates how we use fuel (fats, protein, carbs).
- Signs of excess: dizziness, light-headedness, low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, salt cravings.
- Signs of deficiency: Weakness in proximal muscles, e.g. trouble getting off a chair/brushing hair, muscle-wasting, depression/anxiety, weight gain especially around abdomen.
- Responsible for developing female sexual characteristics and reproduction.
- Signs of excess: breast tenderness, excess menstrual bleeding.
- Signs of deficiency: fatigue, hot flushes, vaginal dryness, mood changes, brain fog, increased risk of bone fractures.
- Helps womb accept or adapt to the presence of sperm.
- Signs it’s off: pregnancy complications, irregular/abnormal periods, low energy or weight gain could all be result of progesterone issues.
- Responsible for male sexual characteristic development and sperm production.
- Signs of excess (in women receiving testosterone as part of HRT or in women with PCOS): body and facial hair, male-pattern baldness, lower voice.
- Controls body’s metabolism (transforming food into energy).
- Signs of excess: weight loss, loose stools, palpitations/jittery, sweating, feeling hot.
- Signs of deficiency: weight gain, constipation, fatigue, dry skin, feeling cold.
- Regulates blood sugar levels.
- Signs of deficiency: usually caused by lack of insulin production (type 1 diabetes) with thirst, weight loss and frequent urination, or where body has become resistant to insulin (type 2 diabetes). This has less obvious symptoms and is often picked up on routine checks – can cause increase in infections, for example, UTI’s, fungal infections.
- Signs of excess: low blood sugar with sweating, palpitations, feeling faint, loss of consciousness, seizures.
- Plays key role in body functions, for example, mood, sleep, digestion, nausea, wound-healing, bone health, blood-clotting, sexual desire.
- Signs of deficiency: depression, anxiety, sleep and digestive problems, suicidal behaviour, OCD, PTSD, panic disorders, schizophrenia, phobias.
- Helps you feel happy, motivated, alert, focused, with healthy sex drive.
- Signs of excess: over-energised, trouble sleeping, poor impulse control, aggression.
- Signs of deficiency: tired, unmotivated, unhappy, low sex drive, memory loss, mood swings, sleep problems, concentration problems.