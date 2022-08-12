Eight hormones every woman needs to understand 

Consider the women suffering from post-natal depression (PND). And the ones struggling with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Add on those with underactive or overactive thyroid. Not to mention those going through perimenopause and menopause. Hormones — and the often-fluctuating nature of them — are not to be taken lightly.

“Hormones are little chemicals that affect every part of our body’s functioning — our metabolism, hunger, how we deal with food and sugar, our reproductive function,” says Dr Karen Soffe, GP with a special interest in women’s health and specialist with the British Menopause Society.

Hormones control everything, from our muscles to our immune system, says Dr Mary Ryan, consultant endocrinologist and senior lecturer at UL Medical School. “Hormones are highly significant in women. There’s a hormonal flux going on all the time. [In women of reproductive age], it’s happening every single month.

Ryan points out that, while the menstrual cycle proceeds without issue for most, many other women experience huge hormonal imbalance around mid-cycle. “They feel very emotional, get cramps, feel very tired.”

Menstruation can also be impacted. “The norm would be a three-day period. Some get six-to-seven days of cramping and clotting.”

All of this, she says, really matters when you’re trying to live life. “If you’re a mother, have a job or are doing exams, if you’re playing in the county camogie match, and you have this terrible PMS and very heavy periods, not only are you uncomfortable and distressed – you’re living in a society that expects you to shut up and cope without support.”

It’s time, she says, to realise what women go through — the ones who, for large chunks of their lives, have to deal with being on a hormonal rollercoaster.

Dr Mary Ryan

Hormones out of balance

At her Tralee-based practice, Soffe sees many women who say ‘my hormones are out of balance — will you test them to see if something’s wrong?’ But in the world of hormones, nothing’s simple. “It’s a very complicated system — making it difficult to diagnose imbalances and to treat them.”

First off, it isn’t just a case of whether a woman’s individually producing the correct amount of hormones. “We each also have receptors for these hormones. So I might have the right amount of hormones but, due to genetics and environmental factors, I might not have enough receptors for these hormones,” explains Soffe.

In addition, she says our bodies sometimes change one hormone for another. “For example, if I give you testosterone, your body might transfer that into oestrogen. And then we have the factor of how much of the hormone is available in the blood system.”

Soffe cites examples of how individual it is. “One woman with the exact same level of progesterone as another has terrible PMS symptoms. Or a woman has severe vomiting in pregnancy, while another has no symptoms — yet they have the same hormone levels but their bodies are reacting in completely different ways. It can be down to different make-up, different amounts of receptors. So for a lot of hormonal imbalances, we have to go by patterns of symptoms, rather than by blood tests.”

This, she says, is especially true in relation to the sex hormones — oestrogen, progesterone —whereas other hormones are somewhat easier to measure. “Take the thyroid hormone — we can usually measure it, replace it and know whether we’re replacing it adequately using blood tests.”

‘I suffered severely'

When Cavan-based Sarah (name changed) entered her 30s, the PMS she’d always endured increased in duration. “It intensified too and became more mood-related.” As her 30s progressed, the now 42-year-old mum of a daughter aged three recalls how her symptoms worsened and how — through her own research and a conversation with a consultant — she realised she had PMDD.

“For 10 days every month, I suffered severely with mood swings, finding it difficult to cope. I got anxiety for the first time in my life. I suffered with irritability — a sound would set me off, I was so on edge. I’d be fine the minute I got my period, but the impact of those days became harder to pull out of. I got a fast heart rate and was sent to a cardiologist. I’d have regrets about how I’d spoken to people.”

Once she had her baby, exhaustion and sleep deprivation combined with PMDD. “It was a horror show,” says Sarah.

About 10 years ago, a consultant had prescribed oestrogen patches, but they didn’t work. “I now know I needed to be on oestrogen all the time,” says Sarah, recalling how at the time – getting married, considering starting a family — long-term oestrogen was out of the question. “There was this conflict as a woman in my 30s.”

What really hit her during pregnancy was how level her moods became. “I wasn’t having any variation in hormones, which had affected me so badly. It proved how it was all hormone-related.”

It was a lightbulb moment for Sarah when last year she attended a GP with a specialism in the area. “She said I had PMDD, but more than that — I’m now also perimenopausal. It was like a weight lifted. I felt I’m heard— there’s a reason for this.”

HRT has helped, though Sarah feels her prescription needs tweaking. “I’ve shorter outbursts of mood change and I’m more reasonable in them. In the past, you couldn’t talk to me — I’d be spiralling.”

How hormonal fluctuations impact women needs to be a hot topic, says Sarah — and an ongoing one at that. “GPs need to come up to speed and listen to women.”

Dr Karen Soffe

Manipulating hormones

Soffe says there’s ongoing research to better understand how hormones work and how we can manipulate them. She cites news announced in June about a new drug for PND — Zuranolone. In development by a Massachusetts-based biotechnology firm, promising phase three results have been published. The study’s principal investigator said ‘some participants started to see their symptoms improve in just three days’.

While it’ll be several years before it’s submitted for FDA consideration, experts say research into drugs like these could “eventually lead to treatments for women struggling with mental health issues during other times of major hormonal changes, e.g. those that occur before periods and during menopause”. (exa.mn/Zuranolone-PND)

Soffe says scientists have long known environmental factors affect hormone function. “Patients who smoke are more likely to have infertility — and less likely to get symptom-relief when they take oestrogen. Women who take above the recommended amount of alcohol tend to have much worse hot flushes than women who don’t.”

There’s also rising concern about how plastics and chemicals affect fertility, in particular around phthalates, used to make plastic soft/flexible. “They can mimic our own hormones, so they might circulate in the blood and then bind onto a receptor. To your body, they look like oestrogen or testosterone, but they don’t turn the receptor on — they’re actually blocking it,” says Soffe.

Improve your hormone health

Dr Karen Soffe recommends:

Reduce stress — chronic stress means always-on cortisol and adrenalin will affect other hormones

Exercise — will release serotonin, thereby improving functioning of other hormones.

Eat a healthy diet — we need the ingredients to make hormones. Eating more tryptophan-containing foods and getting more sunlight will up serotonin levels.

Watch your weight, alcohol-intake, caffeine-consumption. Aim to quit smoking.

See: exa.mn/PMS-Patient-Information

Key female hormones

Cortisol

Functions in blood pressure control, sleep-wake cycle, blood sugar control, energy levels, regulates how we use fuel (fats, protein, carbs).

Signs of excess: dizziness, light-headedness, low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, salt cravings.

Signs of deficiency: Weakness in proximal muscles, e.g. trouble getting off a chair/brushing hair, muscle-wasting, depression/anxiety, weight gain especially around abdomen.

Oestrogen

Responsible for developing female sexual characteristics and reproduction.

Signs of excess: breast tenderness, excess menstrual bleeding.

Signs of deficiency: fatigue, hot flushes, vaginal dryness, mood changes, brain fog, increased risk of bone fractures.

Progesterone

Helps womb accept or adapt to the presence of sperm.

Signs it’s off: pregnancy complications, irregular/abnormal periods, low energy or weight gain could all be result of progesterone issues.

Testosterone

Responsible for male sexual characteristic development and sperm production.

Signs of excess (in women receiving testosterone as part of HRT or in women with PCOS): body and facial hair, male-pattern baldness, lower voice.

Thyroid

Controls body’s metabolism (transforming food into energy).

Signs of excess: weight loss, loose stools, palpitations/jittery, sweating, feeling hot.

Signs of deficiency: weight gain, constipation, fatigue, dry skin, feeling cold.

Insulin

Regulates blood sugar levels.

Signs of deficiency: usually caused by lack of insulin production (type 1 diabetes) with thirst, weight loss and frequent urination, or where body has become resistant to insulin (type 2 diabetes). This has less obvious symptoms and is often picked up on routine checks – can cause increase in infections, for example, UTI’s, fungal infections.

Signs of excess: low blood sugar with sweating, palpitations, feeling faint, loss of consciousness, seizures.

Serotonin

Plays key role in body functions, for example, mood, sleep, digestion, nausea, wound-healing, bone health, blood-clotting, sexual desire.

Signs of deficiency: depression, anxiety, sleep and digestive problems, suicidal behaviour, OCD, PTSD, panic disorders, schizophrenia, phobias.

Dopamine

Helps you feel happy, motivated, alert, focused, with healthy sex drive.

Signs of excess: over-energised, trouble sleeping, poor impulse control, aggression.

Signs of deficiency: tired, unmotivated, unhappy, low sex drive, memory loss, mood swings, sleep problems, concentration problems.