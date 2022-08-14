Working Life: Virtual meetings have not helped people’s self-confidence

6am

After a quick toast and coffee, I leg it out the door. It’s a nice walk from home to the clinic on Anne’s Lane, near Grafton Street. It takes about 25 minutes.

7am

I go through the client list and prepare for the day. People attending the clinic have a range of problematic skin conditions and we offer a series of aesthetic medical procedures and treatments, from anti-wrinkle injections, to dermal filers, to non-surgical and surgical rhinoplasty. I grab a quick coffee with our skin therapist before seeing clients.

10am

The first consultation is with a gentleman who has concerns about acne scars that he has had since his teens. We decide to start him off with a prescribed skincare regimen which he will follow for three months. Depending on how that goes, we will then start radiofrequency microneedling, which helps reduce acne scars. By starting with prescribed skincare, he’s likely to get a better result when or if we move on to radiofrequency treatment.

11am

A client who previously came in for antiwrinkle injections returns. He has particular concerns about his neck and eye area. Because he’s been treated by me before, the appointment doesn’t take as long. We’ve seen a huge increase in clients with similar concerns since the pandemic. Virtual meetings with computer cameras and unflattering angles probably didn’t help people’s self-confidence.

Dr Deirdre Fitzgerald, consultant ENT and facial plastic surgeon. Picture: Guy Bogga

12 noon

Bruxism – subconscious grinding of teeth – is causing facial pain and headaches for my next client. A common treatment is botulinum toxin type-A (Botox). The treatment takes about 15 minutes and results are usually apparent in approximately a week.

2pm

After lunch, I head to the Beacon Hospital in Sandyford for my theatre list. This includes procedures such as excision of cancerous lesions from the face, as well as sinus surgeries. My specialty area is rhinology (the nose and its diseases). I also do a pinnaplasty, where the prominence of the ears is reduced. The optimal age for this surgery is from six years onwards.

6pm-8pm

Home. If it’s not lashing, I go for a quick walk to clear the head in the nearby park. After dinner and some paperwork, I chat on the phone with my sister Róisín Fitzgerald, a GP who runs the Fitzgerald Private Clinic in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.