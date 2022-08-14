Natural health: I sneeze and cough when it's dusty  

I had asthma as a child, which I grew out of by age 12. However, I still get a chest infection almost every year, and I also sneeze and cough whenever there’s airborne dust. What steps can I take to rebuild my lungs?

The 17th-century herbalist and botanist Nicholas Culpeper described thyme (Thymus vulgaris) as being “a notable strengthener of the lungs, as notable a one as grows”. We now understand that thyme is strongly antiseptic due to the constituent thymol, which makes it an excellent choice for respiratory infections, asthma, and hay fever.

You can use either two to three drops of essential oil in a bowl of boiled water as a steam inhalation or add a handful of the fresh herb to the water (around 500ml). The dried herb can be used, although it is not as effective as the fresh herb or oil (you will need to use two heaped tablespoons).

You could also investigate the Buteyko Breathing Technique, developed in 1952 by Russian professor of medicine Konstantin Buteyko. His unique breathing programme was designed to help people with asthma and other respiratory conditions. Applying simple breathing exercises regularly, children and adults with asthma have learned to reduce their symptoms simply by normalising their breathing volume significantly.

Irishman Patrick McKeown was a chronic lifelong asthmatic until he discovered the work of Professor Buteyko. After recovering from his asthma, he later trained at the Buteyko Clinic of Moscow and was accredited by the late professor. To learn more about McKeown’s work and books, see www.asthmacare.ie.

I use arnica cream for my children’s cuts and bruises. Are there any other basic ‘first aid’ you’d recommend?

Arnica is effective for treating bruises and deep tissue trauma. However, it is not recommended for use on broken skin. The only arnica preparation suitable for internal use is the homoeopathic form.

Choose preparations that include calendula or lavender for general soothing of irritation, burns (including sunburn), and swelling. Lavender essential oil is a great standby to have on hand since it is considered a’ cure-all’ among essential oils, being used for a number of conditions ranging from decongestion to burns and as a general antiseptic. Plantain leaf (Plantago majora or Plantago lanceolata) is another good topical all-rounder for your first aid kit and is particularly useful in treating bites and stings.

The Bach Flower Essence combination known as Rescue Remedy is ideal for a crisis, often only requiring a single dose (four drops under the tongue). Good for panic, shock, and extreme stress, this remedy is suitable for adults, children and animals.

Clove tincture can keep dental pain at bay until you get a dental appointment. Make sure you have the tincture and not clove bud essential oil, as they are very different in their use and action. Apply the tincture directly to the affected area with a cotton swab.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.