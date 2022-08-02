Irish women in homeless services to receive reusable menstrual cups

Irish women living in Peter McVerry Trust homeless services are to receive reusable menstrual cups as part of an initiative to combat period poverty.

One hundred menstrual cups each year will be donated as part of a partnership between the national housing and homeless charity, Kare Cosmetics, an Irish distribution company, and DivaCup, the leading menstrual cup brand in the world.

Along with the donations, training on how to use and clean the sustainable period product will be provided.

The Period Poverty in Ireland report released in February found that up to 85,000 individuals are at risk of period poverty, while highlighting that those experiencing homelessness and living in refuges are most significantly affected.

The report found that women and girls will have 12 -13 periods per year with some using up to 22 tampons and/or towels per cycle, or 264 - 286 per year. By comparison, menstrual cups can last up to five years.

The Diva cup is made of medical-grade silicone and can be worn for up to 12 consecutive hours.

The menstrual cups will be provided to women living in Peter McVerry Trust homeless accommodation services — including their women only emergency accommodation, U18s residential homes and family homeless hubs.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said, “Considering the current environmental and cost of living crisis — this partnership is very timely and greatly welcomed. We look forward to working with Kare Cosmetics and DivaCup to bring this innovative and sustainable period product to our clients. It has the power to change the lives of 100 women in our services each year.”

A spokesperson for Kare Cosmetics said period poverty in Ireland "is only going to get worse" with inflation.

"With these individuals using a DivaCup it will allow them to have more comfortable periods without the need to purchase products anymore. A much more sustainable and long term solution."