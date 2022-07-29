Period product prices: How to keep costs down during your time of the month 

A 27 year old TikTok user from Ireland is going viral with a heartwarming story of something that happened in her local shop.

She was buying tampons, and the young shop assistant reduced the price by half on the till, saying "no woman should be paying that for them."

The TikTok user, @alieninwonderland53, said she doesn't usually buy the Tampax brand, as they are "too expensive", and instead buys period products in Aldi and Lidl, where they are "80, 90 cent".

She said it was "the sweetest thing anyone has done for me all day."

The cost of period products is a real issue, and as reported in 2021, 85,000 Irish women are at risk of period poverty.

Here are some affordable options to save you money during your time of the month.

Menstrual Cup

Menstrual cups have become a really popular, cost-effective and sustainable period product.

They are small, funnel-shaped reusable cups made of silicone or rubber that are inserted into the vagina to collect blood. Depending on your own personal flow, you take them out and wash them every couple of hours. They can hold up to one ounce of liquid.

When you are finished your period, you can sterilize them until your next use.

They are available in a lot of pharmacies and online retailers, for as little as €20.

BeYou Menstrual Cup, €18.80, Cult Beauty

Period Underwear

Period underwear is another sustainable option that can save you money in the long run. They are odorless and protective against leaks, and you change them a couple of times a day. They are now available in high street retailers such as Penneys, and come in a range of styles, sizes and colours.

WUKA Basics™ Hipster - Medium flow,€17,95, Anniepooh.ie

Brand initiatives

Some brands, such as Lidl, have brought out ways to cut the costs of period products. Lidl Ireland announced in 2021 that customers can sign up to receive a free monthly coupon for a box of sanitary pads or tampons on the Lidl Plus app.

Jennifer Kitson, National Partnerships Manager for Simon Communities (Left) with Carla Rowe, Dublin LGFA player, Aoife Clarke, Head of Communications at Lidl Ireland and Claire Hunt, Founder of Homeless Period Ireland, pictured at the announcement of the world’s first period poverty initiative launched by a major retailer in stores nationwide by Lidl Ireland and Homeless Period Ireland. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

Period subscription plans

Irish brands like Riley offer period product subscription plans. You can pay every three or six months, and the products are delivered right to your door. €1 from every sale is also donated to fighting period poverty. All their products are sustainable too!

Riley have a trial package you can order to test out and see if their product is for you, before committing to the subscription. It costs €11.90.