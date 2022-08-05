Natural Health: still feeling health impacts of moving house three months ago

Q1. We moved house three months ago which was stressful and exhausting. My periods stopped at the time and haven't returned since. I'm 42 years old. Is there a remedy I can take?

A. Stress and exhaustion can certainly contribute to amenorrhoea (the absence of one or more menstrual periods). There are a few natural methods that you might like to try in order to rebalance your cycle.

The first is Agnus castus (also known as Vitex, Monk’s Pepper, or Chasteberry), which has a long history in being used to regulate the menstrual cycle. Not only can it help to restore regular healthy bleeding, it can modulate heavy bleeding, help with period pains, improve cycle length (whether too short or too long), and is often used to help with conditions such as fibroids, PCOS, and endometriosis.

Agnus castus is best taken once daily following breakfast; improvements can appear relatively quickly, but treatment should be continued for a minimum of six months for long-lasting results. If you are taking a tincture preparation (typically 1:5 strength), then you will need to take 1-3ml (20-60 drops) each morning. Capsules should be taken at a dosage of 500-1,000mg daily.

The second remedy is the Andean root, maca (Lepidium meyenii). Maca will both help to restore your menstrual cycle and support energy levels. Maca is a powerful antioxidant, containing approximately 100 times the levels found in other cruciferous crops such as broccoli and cabbage.

The third option is a treatment rather than a remedy. Acupuncture is a wonderful modality for balancing the female reproductive organs, and often includes Chinese herbal remedies and dietary suggestions alongside the needle treatment.

It is important to continue to support your adrenal system and keep on top of your stress levels by eating clean whole foods, exercising regularly, and drinking plenty of water. Breathwork and meditation can also help, and remember to make time to do the things you love!

Q2. My five-year-old-son has picked up a ringworm on his head which looks angry and is very itchy. Is there a natural treatment I could use?

A. Ringworm has a distinctive rash — ring-shaped with a raised outer edge, and the skin is usually flaky and itchy. The reason ringworm is commonly seen in children but not as often in adults is that adults may not actually exhibit symptoms even if they are infected. This is simply a sign that the immune system has matured and is functioning well.

This infection spreads easily, so it is important that your son tries not to touch or scratch the affected skin. This can be difficult when it is so itchy — make sure that his flannels, towels, hairbrush, and comb are washed after each use. You will also need to keep his nails short and clean.

Topically, you can apply calendula to the affected areas to reduce the itching and help heal the rashes. Tea tree essential oil can be applied neat as an effective antifungal treatment. If you are concerned about using neat essential oils, then dilute the oils using a base oil such as olive or coconut oil, by adding 1-2 drops of tea tree to a tablespoon of oil.

Holistic practitioners typically suggest a course of probiotics to restore intestinal balance and an immune-boosting combination, such as Comvita’s Propolis Herbal Elixir, which combines Active Manuka Honey with Propolis and Tea Tree Oil.

Should you happen to grow thyme in your garden, or have the dried herb in your kitchen cabinet, then your son can drink this as a herbal tea or use it as a bath soak. Thyme is a powerful antifungal herb, which not only works well for ringworm, but also for athlete’s foot, thrush, intestinal parasites, scabies, and lice.

For herbal tea, use one tablespoon of fresh herb, (or a teaspoon of the dried herb), per cup of water and have your son drink 1-2 cups daily — you can add honey to taste. For a bath soak, add a cup of fresh or half a cup of dried thyme to bath water.

Pet dogs, rabbits, and cats are common carriers. If you do have pets, then you will need to have them checked and treated if necessary.

Do you have a question for Megan Sheppard? Email feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.