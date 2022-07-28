How much does a bottle of water cost in stadiums around the world?

We look at water options in stadiums around Europe 
How much does a bottle of water cost in stadiums around the world?

How much water costs in stadiums varies but you can get it for free in many

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 06:00
Sarah Cullen

After two years of lockdowns, cancelled sports events, and concerts, we are finally back attending large venues all over the country.

Kerry defeated Galway last Sunday in Croke Park and it is estimated there were 82,300 spectators in attendance.

We found one bottle of water in the Jones’s Road stadium will set you back up to €3.

However, Croke Park does have free water facilities

Wembley Stadium 

It is reported that water in Wembley Stadium costs £2.50 (€2.98) for a small bottle, minus the lid. However, like Croke Park, they have installed 16 water bottle refill stations around the stadium and low-flow technologies across their bathrooms.

Wembley Stadium, London. 
Wembley Stadium, London. 

Camp Nou

Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona, is a popular spot for both matches and events in Spain. From their online click and collect menu, a bottle of water seems to average at €2.40. Online reviewers say that there are no refillable water stations in the stadium, and if you bring your own bottle it will be taken from you at security. Given the high temperatures Spain can hit, this is concerning. 

Camp Nou, Barcelona
Camp Nou, Barcelona

Twickenham Stadium 

Twickenham is the home of English Rugby and seats up to 82,000 people. A 2017 review says a small bottle of water will cost around £2.20. On their website, they explain they offer tap water from their bars. They ask that you queue in the normal way and on request you will be given a plastic cup of water. The stadium also has water stations at the stadium located in the north east and south east corners on ground level.

Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. 
Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London. 

Stade de France

Stade de France in Paris is a popular venue for concerts and matches. They pride themselves on their sustainability initiatives which include being the first to introduce giving returnable cups with a deposit. It does not seem to have water stations on the grounds, and it's reported a small bottle of water costs €3.50.

A general view of the Stade de France
A general view of the Stade de France

Read More

Irish budgeting mum Caz Mooney shares tips for addressing cost of living

More in this section

Garbage Can (Click for more) Life Hack: How to deep clean your wheelie bin and repel flies
Fruit basket in tiny kitchen Resistant starch may help ‘prevent cancer’ – here’s how to get more into your diet
Harry Styles loves an ice bath — here's why you will too Harry Styles loves an ice bath — here's why you will too
<p>Paddy Smyth and Co-host Katie Connolly from Beyond Limits Youth Advisory Panel</p>

Beyond Limits: Young people with disabilities at the centre of new festival events in October

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices