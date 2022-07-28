How much does a bottle of water cost in stadiums around the world?

After two years of lockdowns, cancelled sports events, and concerts, we are finally back attending large venues all over the country.

Kerry defeated Galway last Sunday in Croke Park and it is estimated there were 82,300 spectators in attendance.

We found one bottle of water in the Jones’s Road stadium will set you back up to €3.

However, Croke Park does have free water facilities

Did you know here at Croke Park there are 23 water bottle filling stations? You are encouraged to bring your own empty water bottle to help further reduce the amount of plastic rubbish that is generated. Ask a steward for your nearest station #sustainability pic.twitter.com/rkRQdXxBb3 — Croke Park (@CrokePark) July 23, 2022

Wembley Stadium

It is reported that water in Wembley Stadium costs £2.50 (€2.98) for a small bottle, minus the lid. However, like Croke Park, they have installed 16 water bottle refill stations around the stadium and low-flow technologies across their bathrooms.

Wembley Stadium, London.

Camp Nou

Camp Nou, home of FC Barcelona, is a popular spot for both matches and events in Spain. From their online click and collect menu, a bottle of water seems to average at €2.40. Online reviewers say that there are no refillable water stations in the stadium, and if you bring your own bottle it will be taken from you at security. Given the high temperatures Spain can hit, this is concerning.

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Twickenham Stadium

Twickenham is the home of English Rugby and seats up to 82,000 people. A 2017 review says a small bottle of water will cost around £2.20. On their website, they explain they offer tap water from their bars. They ask that you queue in the normal way and on request you will be given a plastic cup of water. The stadium also has water stations at the stadium located in the north east and south east corners on ground level.

Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Stade de France

Stade de France in Paris is a popular venue for concerts and matches. They pride themselves on their sustainability initiatives which include being the first to introduce giving returnable cups with a deposit. It does not seem to have water stations on the grounds, and it's reported a small bottle of water costs €3.50.

A general view of the Stade de France