Beyond Limits: Young people with disabilities at the centre of new festival events in October

A pair of festival-style events for young people with disabilities are set to take place in October of this year in Limerick and Sligo.

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office has this morning announced Beyond Limits, coming to Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo on Saturday October 1, presented by Paralympic gold medalist, Ellen Keane; and The Sports Arena, University of Limerick on Saturday October 15, hosted by disability ambassador Paddy Smyth.

Beyond Limits Youth Advisory Panel, Beyond Limits host Paddy Smyth and Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon

The events are aimed not only at creating physical spaces for play, but generating conversation about disability and inclusion at a large and wider scale, say organisers, including a special youth-advisory panel that will be involved as speakers and co-hosts.

Both events will be packed with speakers, activities, workshops and performances, while the GAA, the IRFU, the FAI and Gymnastics Ireland will be there showing children how they can get involved in sport in their communities. There'll also be a silent disco, sensory stories, arts and crafts, and yoga & mindfulness activities.

Taking in the OCO Sensory room is Méabh Ní Churraidhín from the Beyond Limits Youth Advisory Panel

Speaking at the Sligo edition of the event will be para-athletes Katie George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal; James Casserly of Jimbo's Accessible Adventures, currently travelling to all 32 counties on public transport to illustrate the sector's challenges and opportunities; Examiner columnist Colman Noctor; non-verbal autistic film-maker Fiacre Ryan; young autism advocate Adam O’Brien; and theatre-maker Mark Smith.

Meanwhile, at the Limerick leg will be: spinal-injury advocate Jack Kavanagh; Limerick Person of the Year and 'Paudcaster' Padraig O’Callaghan; Radio Kerry presenter Ian O’Connell, and a performance from John Nolan of Dancing with the Stars, as well as Colman Noctor and Adam O'Brien.

Beyond Limits Speaker James Casserly (16) of Jimbos Accessible Adventures with Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon

Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon says: "Beyond Limits is about showing how every child can reach their own potential. We are creating two fun, inclusive and accessible events that showcase the skills and talents of people with disabilities, and where children and families can learn about activities they can get involved in."