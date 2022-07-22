Working Life: The operating theatre is one of my favourite places

Sarah J Murphy, Specialist Registrar, The Coombe Hospital
Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Catherine Shanahan

6.30am

I wake up and commute across the city to The Coombe Hospital on the Luas. This journey is used to drink my coffee, and work through some Instagram DMs where I receive messages from women asking questions about female health and wellbeing issues.

7.30am

The day starts with “rounds”, where we see and review our inpatients. This might be a combination of women who are pregnant, women who have just had their baby, and gynae patients who might be pre- or post-operation.

8.30am

I head to the operating theatre, one of my favourite places. We run three theatres at once, with a fourth emergency theatre, so it can be very busy, especially for a standalone maternity hospital. 

Operations vary from Caesarean sections, management of miscarriages, surgery for prolapse, and surgical interventions for women who suffer from overactive bladder (OAB).

11.30am

Medical students are usually assigned to the operating theatre each day. Where possible, we let them “scrub in” for surgeries and in between cases, I use some of this time to teach them about some of the big topics in obstetrics and gynaecology.

2pm

After lunch, it’s time for an outfit change as I am in the gynaecology outpatients department. Here, we see women referred by their GP. 

Due to long patient waiting lists, they often face delays accessing specialist care and are delighted when we finally have the opportunity to investigate medical concerns and manage their symptoms. 

In a typical uro-gynaecology clinic, we see women with prolapse or for pessary changes, and often diagnose and treat women with symptoms of OAB.

6pm

After the clinic, I dictate a letter to each GP to update them on the plan for their patients. 

I link in with our team to make sure there are no outstanding jobs on the ward, before rushing back across the city to reach my favourite gym Perpetua Fitness, for the last class of the day!

7.30pm

After dinner, I spend some more time responding to Instagram DMs and creating an educational women’s health post about OAB as part of the health awareness campaign, Control OAB launched by Astellas. 

OAB affects 350,000 people in Ireland, including women and men, but it’s one that many tolerate in silence without seeking medical advice or treatment options.

