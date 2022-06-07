Neurodivergent travel: A guide to supports and programmes at Irish airports

The recent scenes at Dublin Airport have hammered home the importance of advance planning for holidays in July and August – as well as the extent to which supports for people with extra transport needs were stretched amid the turbulence.

It was no different for neurodivergent adults and neuroaffirmative families, where an abundance of noise, crowding, and tension stood to create sensory and experiential difficulties.

What some travellers may not realise is that many airports around the country offer support for their neurodivergent patrons in the form of lanyards, sensory rooms and other facilities. Below you will find some of the supports available, and advice on how to access them.

Dublin Airport:

There are a number of supports for neurodivergent travel, including an Important Flyer's lanyard or wristband, that can be used to ask staff for special assistance in busy or noisy places throughout the process; as well as access to a specially built sensory room, to help calm passengers who are overwhelmed.

For more information and advance applications, as well as visual guides to the airport's terminals, check out their website.

For more on the airport's sensory room, including bookings and FAQs, go here.

Cork Airport:

Cork Airport provides a number of supports for neurodivergent families travelling out, including the provision of Sunflower Lanyards to denote extra travel needs to staff; Suzie Books to help readers navigate through unfamiliar situations; and a visual guide in pdf format.

For more information, advance bookings, and a range of holiday tips, check out their website.

Shannon Airport:

The Limerick airport has an "orange hat/wristband" system for identification and special assistance, as well as a specially built sensory room. Furthermore, the airport has pre-uploaded tour videos of its terminal and other areas, to help with visual preparation, with familiarisation tours also available in advance.

For more information and advance bookings, go here.

Ireland West Airport/Knock:

While the wording isn't the most neurodivergent-inclusive, Knock airport offers a "reduced-mobility service" that offers support to passengers with specific needs.

For more information and advance contact, go here.

More advice and discussion

On the AsIAm website, Conor McDermott discusses the experiences and feedback of three autistic adults regarding their airport experiences: check that out here.