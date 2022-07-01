The biochemist spreading the gospel of balanced blood sugar 

- Eat whole fruits instead of drinking fruit juices. The high levels of fibre in the whole fruit slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping to regulate blood sugar levels and preventing blood sugar spikes.
- “Put clothes on your carbs,” says Inchauspé. By this, she means pairing carbohydrates with fibre so that the release of sugar takes place over a longer time period and doesn’t result in blood sugar spikes. Changes could be as simple as choosing wholegrain bread for your toast. “Even better would be to spread that toast with peanut butter instead of jam,” says Inchauspé.
- If you fancy a sweet treat, have it as dessert after a meal rather than as a snack on an empty stomach. The fibre, proteins, and fats you’ve consumed as part of your meal will slow the release of glucose from your dessert.
- Have a savoury breakfast instead of a sweet one, as this will automatically reduce your intake of carbohydrates, especially simple sugars. A 2019 study by the University of British Columbia found that restricting carbohydrates at breakfast helped to reduce 24-hour exposure to post-meal blood sugar spikes and flatten the blood sugar curve.
- Consider your energy needs when timing your carbohydrate consumption. It’s best to eat them when the body needs energy, generally earlier in the day rather than in the evening.
- Prioritise your sleep. Studies consistently show that sleep deprivation can increase stress hormones, which in turn cause an increase in insulin levels, leading to insulin resistance over time. Aim for between six and nine hours a night.
- If in any doubt, dietitian Sarah Keogh recommends basing your diet on the food pyramid. “It’s boring because you’ve heard it countless times before, but it’s what works,” she says. “Eat slow-release carbs like wholegrains, pasta, and oats. Only eat foods at the top of the pyramid now and again in small amounts. That healthy balanced diet will allow your body to do a good job of looking after your blood sugar levels all by itself.”