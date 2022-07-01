Natural health: What can I take for my throbbing headaches? 

I’ve started to get throbbing headaches whenever I’m under pressure at work. They are more likely to happen at the end of a busy day. What would you suggest?

Tension headaches can be quite debilitating, and while the best solution is prevention, you need to know what to do when you feel that familiar throbbing.

Acupuncture is particularly effective for dealing with chronic headaches. In a review of two large trials on tension-related headaches, researchers found that a combination of acupuncture and pain relief was more effective than pain relief alone.

Massage can work well for some headache sufferers. Craniosacral therapy involves very light touch and manipulation of the skull and spine, combining principles of acupuncture, osteopathy, and massage. This can be ideal for headaches caused by stress and/or injury. Controlling inflammation will help address tension headaches, so focus on stress management and choose anti-inflammatory whole foods over processed and refined foods.

Drinking plenty of water is also essential since dehydration is often an underlying issue with tension headaches. It can be challenging to make good food choices and keep on top of hydration when busy at work. However, remember that sugary or processed foods and caffeinated beverages contribute further to dehydration.

Magnesium is a good supplement for tension headaches. For maximum effectiveness, it is best to take a two-pronged approach and use magnesium internally and topically, which means you can apply it directly to the affected area.

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and Coenzyme Q10 are additional nutrients that may be useful in treating headaches. This is partly due to the role stress - emotional and physical - plays in the onset of headaches.

The B vitamins are well known for their treatment of stress-related conditions. Together with magnesium, they support the nervous system, brain function, help with sleep, and improve energy levels. Coenzyme Q10 is a powerful antioxidant and a key player in the energy production cycle in the mitochondria. It can help with fatigue and tension and works to mop up free radicals, which can cause oxidative stress and damage at a cellular level.

My teenage daughter has started to get cold sores around her mouth. She is using an OTC treatment which is helping. What can she do to stop the cold sores in their track?

It is good that your daughter has found a treatment that is working to provide some relief for the current sores. And there are plenty of natural supportive measures she can take to prevent future outbreaks.

The triggers for a cold sore outbreak can be anything from sun exposure, food sensitivities and allergies, medication interactions, menstruation, elevated stress levels, and fatigue. The herpes virus requires the amino acid arginine for replication, so avoid arginine-rich foods such as chocolate, nuts, oats, carob, coconut and soybeans.

Another amino acid, lysine — present in vegetables, legumes, fish, sprouts and dairy products — acts against the herpes virus. Supplementing with lysine helps to prevent future outbreaks and heal current sores.

Supporting the immune system is key in preventing the number and severity of any future cold sore outbreaks. Vitamin C is well known as an immune-supportive nutrient and targets the herpes virus.

Zinc is another essential nutrient in the prevention of herpes — it is effective in inhibiting HSV replication in test tube studies. The mineral helps in the management of viral infection, helping to reduce symptoms and inhibit outbreaks. Your daughter will need to take around 50mg of zinc daily and up to 5,000mg of vitamin C in 1,000mg increments throughout the day for three days, reducing this to 3,000mg for maintenance.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.