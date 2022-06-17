Working Life: I have a Zoom call with Global Action on Men’s Health

Finian Murray, senior HSE Health Promotion Officer, Men’s Health

7.30am

My alarm sounds. I get breakfast and leave my home in Gibbstown, outside Navan, in Co Meath, to collect my nephew Tiarnán for school, before travelling eight miles to my workplace in Railway Street in Navan. Tiarnán is finishing his Junior Cert, so he will be on holidays soon.

9am

At my office, I check any news stories or newly published research about men’s health. The role of the men's health promotion officer is mainly strategic. At the moment, I am part of a multi-agency team working on Men’s Health Week. The theme this year is ‘Mission is Possible’ with the tagline #TheActionStartsWithYou. For the first time, we are launching a computer game called Agent Mann, devised by three students at TU (Technological University) Dublin. It can be accessed via the Men’s Health Forum in Ireland website, www.mhfi.org

11am

Following mid-morning coffee, I catch up on emails and respond to urgent queries.

12 noon

I attend a Teams meeting on Engage – the National Men’s Health one-day training programme for frontline health and community workers. We have just completed a 'Train the Trainers’ programme with 25 new Health Promotion and Improvement staff and we are planning the rollout phase.

1pm

I grab a quick lunch and go for a short walk. I’m involved in the HSE Steps for Health Challenge, an internal initiative encouraging staff across the health service to walk more.

3pm

I have a Zoom call with Global Action on Men’s Health. The lead person, Peter Baker, is the reviewer of Healthy Ireland – Men Action 2017 to 2021, and he is beginning the process of developing a new Men’s Health Action Plan which will take us to 2026.

I finish writing the Men on the Move monthly report. Men on the Move is a free, 12-week, community-based programme delivered by local sports partnerships and the HSE.

I then begin preparation for a men’s health podcast and Men’s Health Week workplace online presentation.

6pm

I help with dinner and do some housework. Afterwards, I go for a walk to complete the 10,000 steps and watch some light entertainment on TV with my family.

Men’s Health Week takes place this year from June 13-19 (Father’s Day). The HSE is asking men to take on realistic and achievable ‘missions’ which will improve their health.