Life Hack: Three ways to use cinnamon to solve problems around your home

Last week I wrote about deterring ants from entering your home and one of the ways to do that was with cinnamon, which they hate. Cinnamon can also be used to repel other insects. Insects are vital within our ecosystem so I always avoid anything that will harm them, instead choosing to direct them away from the indoors and back out to the wilds of the garden. Ants in particular hate the smell of cinnamon, as do many other insects, so sprinkling it around the entryways into your hours – doors, windows and any other openings – will ensure a swift u-turn. It can also be sprinkled on plants outdoors if you want to keep potential snackers away. Moths too are not fans of the scent so cinnamon can be used in wardrobes to keep them away from your clothes. Just pop some cinnamon sticks (and cloves if you want it to be super effective) into a mesh bag and hang it inside your wardrobe or place it in a drawer.