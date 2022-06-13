Working Life: Navigating a safe return to work for healthcare employees

7am

Once I’ve dispatched with admin work, I swing into full Daddycare mode, and drop my kids, Alicia (9) and Eli (11) to school. I predominantly work on-site at our clinic in Blanchardstown, although during Covid-19 I did a lot of work from home in Castleknock.

9am

An online fitness-to-work consultation is my first task. I practice in occupational health and currently we are very busy conducting risk assessments on staff who work in long-term residential care. Employers need to be certain they are fit to return to work in light of the vulnerable clients they care for. The challenge for us is to navigate a safe return for the employee balanced alongside the employer’s need to maintain safe service levels. We discuss if any accommodations can be made in the workplace to facilitate the employee’s return.

10am

I spend two hours doing occupational health consultations and writing reports which are sent back to employers. We also do site visits, wellness programmes and medical screenings, along with webinars and online workshops.

Noon

I also do work for Health Hero, a global telemedicine company. I’m medical director for Health Hero Ireland (HHI ) and I monitor and develop standards for the GPs who provide a service on their behalf. This involves monitoring how they handle patient calls and making sure they measure up. Where standards are not met, we look at how to address the deficit.

2pm

Time to pick the kids up from school and head for lunch.

3pm

I have a chat with one of our nurses who has been out on a client’s building site to conduct antigen tests. Any positive result needs to be followed up. I contact the site manager to discuss contact tracing and how to manage an outbreak.

The remainder of the afternoon is given over to online meetings and webinars.

We have regular meetings with the Vhi and Irish Life Health who are clients of ours. We devise advisories for their customers on eg skin cancer prevention, vaccinations, benefits of medical screening.

Before finishing up, I touch base with our own administrators to answer any queries they have and to check the next day’s agenda.

6pm

It’s Daddy taxi time again — tennis, GAA, you name it!