Natural health: What can I do to clear my acne before going on holiday?

I've had acne on my face and back since my teenage years. The flare-ups stopped when I reached my 20s, but there is no sign of the spots clearing up. I'm going on a sun holiday in August and feel very self-conscious when wearing swimming togs.

There are steps you can take that may be effective in helping to clear the acne on your back. One of the simplest is to supplement with zinc, a mineral that aids in the regulation of oil production in the skin and maintains a healthy acid-alkaline balance.

A deficiency in zinc can also be linked to wounds that are slow to heal, recurring cold and flu, insomnia, seasonal allergies, and stretch marks.

Although present in all the body’s tissues and crucial to numerous body functions, most of the zinc in food is lost in processing. Excellent dietary sources of zinc include nuts, beans, dairy products, chickpeas, fruit, eggs, wholegrain cereals, pumpkin seeds, potatoes, figs, yeast, tahini, and most meats.

Intestinal health is a reliable predictor for determining the likelihood of skin problems during teenage and adult years. Acne can be connected to dairy consumption in some individuals. It may be worth eliminating dairy for at least three weeks to see if it helps clear your skin. Re-introduce dairy products slowly into your diet, focusing on the more gut-friendly forms such as fermented dairy products since these tend to be more easily assimilated. It's always best to consult with a dietitian before making changes to your diet.

Burdock root (Arctium lappa) is my number one choice for healing boils and acne. It works by purifying the blood and supplying valuable minerals to assist in the healing and repair of the skin and organs. Burdock increases circulation to the skin, clears lymphatic, respiratory, and urinary congestion, strengthens the liver, supports the kidneys, and it's antibacterial and antifungal.

To prepare burdock tea, simmer two tablespoons of dried burdock root in a litre of water for 10-15 minutes. Strain off the tea and drink throughout the day. Take this for six weeks, then switch to another blood purifying herb – red clover - for six weeks, alternating between the two. Steep a heaped tablespoon of rubbed red clover flowers (fresh or dried) in 750ml of near-boiling water for three to five minutes and drink throughout the day.

My mother is in her early 80s and has started to get UTIs that often need to be treated with antibiotics. What can she take to stop the infections from happening in the first place?

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are far more common in women than men due to women having a shorter urethra, making it easier for bacteria to transfer to the bladder. B acterial imbalance is often found to be an underlying factor.

Encourage your mother to take a good quality probiotic, preferably formulated specifically for urinary tract wellbeing, such as Garden Of Life’s Urinary Tract +, although any quality probiotic will help. Alflorex, Biocare, BioKult, Global Healing, Jarrow, and Dr Ohira’s OMX are excellent brands.

The other supplement that will help treat and prevent future UTIs is D-mannose, which is based on the simple monosaccharide sugar in cranberries responsible for preventing bacterial growth and development.

D-mannose works by binding to the bacteria responsible for bladder and urinary tract infections so it can be flushed out when you urinate rather than sticking to the bladder wall, where it will continue to multiply unchecked. I t is water-soluble, so it is absorbed and excreted rapidly, bringing immediate relief as it passes through the body.

Your mother must drink plenty of water while taking D-mannose to ensure the bacteria is flushed out effectively. She will also need to cut out sugary or processed foods since these contribute to the overgrowth of pathogenic bacteria.