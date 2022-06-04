Pete the Vet: My dog is licking his paws - is he stressed?

My dog is licking his paws. He does it calmly and almost languidly, usually when he's chilling out on the couch with us. However, my friend told me this is a sign the dog is stressed and I should look at his diet to see if he's missing nutrients. Is this true? What could he be missing in his diet?

— Gillian, North Cork

Your friend is partly correct and partly completely wrong. Paw-licking has absolutely nothing to do with missing nutrients, but it can sometimes be linked to stress. Perhaps the simplest comparison is nail-biting in humans: paw licking can be a distraction behaviour that dogs do to fill in time when they are bored or feeling anxious. However, more importantly, and significantly, it is usually linked to something your friend did not mention: a problem called pododermatitis which is inflammation of the skin on the underside of the feet, causing itchiness. Dogs then lick and chew their feet in an attempt to relieve this itchy sensation. There are many possible causes of pododermatitis, but allergies and sensitivities to substances in the environment are high on the list. Try to reduce possible irritant substances in his surroundings (for example, stop using floor cleaners that are not rinsed off), try to reduce his exposure to possible allergens outside (less walking on grass, washing his feet in water at the end of every walk), and address the stress aspect by giving him alternative pleasurable activities such as food-stuffed toys to chew (for example Kongs or K9Connectables). If this continues, you need to take him to your vet to discuss other possible causes and other helpful treatments.

We got a 'Covid puppy' two years ago. This summer will be our first time going abroad on holiday and I'm not sure what to do with our dog. Should I look at kennels - I've heard the dogs can be in cages for a lot of the day. Our dog is used to being with us all the time, I'm worried she will be lonesome and sad without us for two weeks. Should I look at a dog sitter or what would you recommend?

— Marion, Co Dublin.

While the best boarding kennels can provide an enjoyable experience for dogs, with due attention to providing socialisation and exercise, there are some new online alternatives that many people may not be aware of. First, there are websites dedicated to providing pet sitters, who care for your pets in their own homes like petsittersireland.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">. Gudog.com is another worth checking out. These websites enable you to connect with pet lovers who have been screened to ensure they have a reasonable knowledge of pet care, and you can read reviews of their pet sitting abilities from other people (in a similar way to AirBnB) to gain reassurance that they are competent. The websites often have added extras such as insurance to cover your pet’s health while they are under the carer’s charge.

Another option is a website called trustedhousesitters.com which allows you to post your home (and pets) on the website as a holiday destination, enabling you to choose a pet lover from afar to come and live in your home, caring for your pets for no charge: their “payment” is the fact that they can stay in your home rent-free for the duration of your absence. Again, reviews on the site allow you to see the person’s track record for yourself. These new options allow pets to have a very different experience to the traditional boarding kennel. As an aside, if any pet loving readers are looking for a cheap holiday overseas, Trusted House Sitters allows you to find homes all over the world with pets that need to be cared for.

Our front garden and side shed stink of cat urine. There are two new tom cats in the area. Are they trying to intimidate our neutered tom? Are they marking the territory? Our cat goes out less now. How do I stop them from doing their business around my house?

— Laura, Co Kerry.

Tom cats love to mark new territory with their strong-smelling urine, and it’s very likely that this is exactly what is happening. Their behaviour often bullies other cats in the area into submission, so that they stay indoors more (sometimes such cats are visibly terrified when they do go outside). There is no easy way to physically stop the cats from doing this, short of building a cat-proof barrier around your garden (and yes, you can do this: try ProtectaPet.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">). It would make sense to get these new cats castrated: this reduces fighting and urine spraying behaviour by 80%. If the cats belong to a neighbour, you can suggest that they get this done; if they are feral cats, with no owner, you can talk to the volunteers from feralcatsireland.com about organising for the cats to be trapped, taken to the vet, and neutered. You will be asked to contribute to the cost of this, but for an odour-free garden and shed, it may be a price you’ll be happy to pay.

My one-year-old rabbit’s front teeth grew far too long, and my vet had to trim them. Three months later, they have grown too long again. Is this going to carry on for his whole life?

— JR, Youghal

Overgrown front teeth (incisors) are a common issue in rabbits, linked to genetics, and possibly to the rabbit’s nutrition and lifestyle. While clipping the teeth can temporarily relieve the problem, full extraction of all four incisors is the best long term option. This is a major procedure under general anaesthesia, and you need to discuss this in detail with your vet to fully understand the possible risks and complications.

