Working Life: I love my daily 10 minutes of Irish on Duolingo

7.30am

First up: breakfast with my husband Stewart and our seven-year-old daughter. I organise school lunch and walk our daughter to Breakfast Club. One day a week, I have a clinical day, when I get to role model what I promote – hand hygiene, infection control, and appropriate antimicrobial use.

9am

Check emails. During a call with a project management colleague, I am briefed on team priorities and work for the day. I deal with clinical queries that have arisen before the first of the day’s meetings. This is followed by an update call with colleagues in microbiology and infectious diseases across the country, which is focused on Covid-19 responses. We also discuss other priorities, such as a look-back at recent World Hand Hygiene Day events or European Antibiotic Awareness Day promotion.

11am

I have an engagement with a key stakeholder, representatives from Nursing Homes Ireland, to hear their current concerns and update them on infection prevention and control (IPC) related matters.

12 noon

If it’s a clinic day, I am well into the rhythm by now, working with colleagues at consultant and training level to assess and manage patients with active infection or recovering from infection. I love clinic - it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate good IPC (infection prevention and control) practice to patients, colleagues and students, including hand hygiene and principles of antimicrobial use and resistance.

3pm

I have a meeting with HSE procurement colleagues. I need to draft advice for the chief clinical officer - I support team colleagues in responding to clinical queries from their networks, and there are always emails and calls to catch up on.

6pm

Home for dinner where we share our stories of the day and unwind, maybe go out to play ball or for a walk after dinner. I try to avoid working late, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. I also keep abreast of developments in my specialty, so I may join a webinar or read a recent publication. Otherwise, I love my daily 10 mintues of Irish on Duolingo, word puzzles, and some social media browsing. Bedtime is around 10.30pm, with a good book.

