Cork captain Máire O'Callaghan: Hard work beats talent

Máire O'Callaghan was named captain of the Cork Ladies Football team this season. Though it's a busy role, she has had plenty of support from her clubmates, including sisters Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, who previously held the title.

“There is no shortage of people to keep me on the straight and narrow anyway,” she laughs.

Between training, matches and her job as a quality control analyst, the Mourneabbey native knows the importance of a good breakfast to fuel a jam-packed day.

“I don’t think I eat that badly, but I wouldn’t say I’m a health guru either," she says. "For me, breakfast is the most important meal of the day."

“I like to have a big hearty breakfast and would usually have something oat-based. I really like overnight oats at the moment and making sure to get protein in with them as well.”

Do you have a morning routine?

One of my 2022 goals was to get more into my skincare, so I have a skincare routine now that I follow, and I just make a cup of coffee and drive into work, and get my lunch ready and that’s kind of it.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I really like chocolate and Taytos, but I try not to eat them. For the most part, I can stay away but come seven o’clock, I feel like the rules go out the window. What happens after that is anyone’s business.

What would keep you awake at night?

If we have a match late in the evening, I find it hard to settle down after it. Or if training had been particularly hard, I think you would be nearly wired after it - like your body is tired, but you can’t sleep.

I think I’m pretty good at not thinking about whatever I’m stressed about when I get into bed. Work would stress me out more than football. We play football for enjoyment, so I always try and remember that.

How do you relax?

I love going for a walk and I really like listening to books on Audible while out for a walk or listening to a podcast. I am good friends with my housemates, so we have a cup of tea and would chat about absolutely anything at the end of the day. Also, watching a TV show - any kind of light-hearted comedy – would relax me and then reading a book before bed.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Rena Buckley, Geraldine O’Flynn and Angela Walsh would have been big heroes of mine. I would have always looked up to them when I was younger, and then when I ended up training with them, I found it really strange that they were there. I was like, 'I’m way too old to be still in awe of these people'.

What is your favourite smell?

I really like the smell of grass being cut. Even if it’s in the dead of winter, you can think, ‘oh my God, summer is coming.'

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m stubborn and shy.

When was the last time you cried?

My brother came home from Australia for a visit, and we had not seen him since before Covid. I cried with happiness when I saw him, and then when we were waving him away, I cried with sadness.

What quote inspires you most?

I wouldn’t say this is the be-all and end-all, but 'hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard'.