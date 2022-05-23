Working Life: Clients are four times more likely to quit smoking than those who go it alone

Jonathan Hannafin, stop smoking advisor, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare

6.30am

My morning routine is consistent - I’m up early and tune into the radio while having breakfast.





8am

As a stop smoking advisor, I service a couple of different clinics. The Mercy University Hospital and the Chronic Disease Hub in St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher are the primary clinics. Often, I would have clients first thing in the morning before they head to work or do the school run. If not, I would use this time to input new referrals into our client management system, or to check up on emails.

10am

The rest of the morning I’m busy working with clients who are seeking support to give up smoking. As a result of Covid, we now have a blended service where we can offer people virtual and face-to-face appointments. A new referral from the Mercy University Hospital this morning resulted in a discussion between myself and the client about the six-week standard treatment plan and what the service can offer. We use a mix of behavioural support and approved medications and/or nicotine products to help the client quit smoking. By participating in the stop smoking services, clients are four times more likely to quit than those who go it alone.

Other clients I see are further along their quit smoking journey and we spend time reviewing the previous weeks or months, developing strategies to help them continue their successful quit attempt.





12.30pm

Lunch is short and sweet. A quick bite to eat and another coffee.





3pm

I see clients who have a preference for afternoon appointments. Afterwards, I catch up on paperwork, updating client session notes and working on initiatives involving health promotion and quitting smoking. Projects such as Tobacco-Free Campus initiatives are a big priority. We still have work to do to support the de-normalisation of tobacco use.





6pm

In the evening I have my dinner and then play a bit of sport or go to the gym or pool for a quick workout. Health and fitness is important to me. I like to keep my life well balanced.

This coming week, the HSE marks World No Tobacco Day, which takes place on May 31. The HSE provides a range of services to help you stop smoking. See www2.hse.ie/quit-smoking/support-services/

Freephone 1800 201 203 to talk to the QUIT Team or to visit quit.ie

