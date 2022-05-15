Natural health: Take evening primrose oil to ease period pain 

Often the hormone fluctuations women experience during menopause upset their internal thermostat. This can be even more frustrating when you are experiencing a combination of hot flushes along with feeling cold.
Agnus castus, dong quai, wild yam, red clover, and black cohosh are five of the top ingredients likely to help prepare the body for a smoother transition into the menopause.
- Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie
- NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.