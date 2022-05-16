Working Life: 'I take part in a daily zoom Rosary at 5.30am'

5.30am

It's an early alarm call as I take part in a daily zoom Rosary. It is a lovely way to start the day as my faith is a very important part of family life. After this we are busy preparing breakfasts, packing lunches, and getting everyone out. I have two children (one in secondary school and one in his final year of primary school). My husband mostly brings them to school and I attend Mass each morning at 7.45am before heading to work. This gives me time for self-reflection and to pray for those I love.





8.30am

I work with a fantastic team as an advanced nurse practitioner within renal services. By 9am, my working day is in full swing - running my joint dietetic or diabetic renal clinic. During these clinics, I support patients who have end-stage kidney disease to understand their condition and support them with self-care and future decisions around treatments such as dialysis and transplant. A huge part of my job is multidisciplinary working and I'm lucky to work with very supportive nephrologists and the wider renal team.







11am

If we have time between patients we grab a coffee and have a quick catch-up with colleagues. Often clinics are busy and in my current advanced role I arrange prescriptions, link with GPs and arrange dialysis access, hepatitis vaccinations or transplant investigations.



1.30pm

Clinic is finished and afternoons vary between linking with my dialysis colleagues to support an admission and new patient starting dialysis, attending a multidisciplinary meeting to go through individual patients and their management plans, or linking with patients to follow-up on morning bloods.



3pm

We attend our renal clinical meeting where we discuss service improvement plans, audits or take part in education sessions or a journal club.





5.30pm

Work is over but it's not time to relax. My children play soccer, so I bring them to training most evenings in preparation for weekend matches.



7.30pm

At home, we enjoy our evening meals as a family. We chat about our day and I hear what the kids did in school.

