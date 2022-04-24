Natural health: Use strawberries and lemon juice to even out skin tone 

I'm a woman in my mid-50s and I've noticed some liver spots appearing on the back of my hands and face. Is there anything I can do to help them disappear, or is this an inevitable part of the ageing process?

These liver-coloured spots tend to appear on our hands and faces as we age and have very little to do with liver health. However, it is worth remembering that skin health can be improved by supporting liver function.

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light increases the production of age spots. Use a mineral-based sunscreen to minimise the development of existing spots and prevent new ones from forming.

Topical solutions can help lighten the skin, but age or sun spots cannot usually be reversed entirely. Bearberry, or Uva ursi, is an excellent topical treatment for hyperpigmentation when the overproduction of melanin results in darkened patches of skin.

Look for a skincare serum or lotion containing an ingredient called alpha-arbutin, as this is the constituent in bearberry extract that helps to brighten and lighten dark patches. Other ingredients to look out for include vitamin B3 (or niacinamide), lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), and white mulberry extract.

You can also supplement with a high-quality antioxidant formulation containing resveratrol as the presence of free radicals triggers the overproduction of melanin in the cells. Other nutrients to help treat age-related skin issues include vitamins A, C, E, zinc, and coenzyme Q-10.

Strawberries and lemon juice have traditionally been used to help lighten and even out skin tone. While these fruits work well and are safe for regular use on the face and hands, they can be a little messy and awkward to apply.

I want to make a plant-based facemask to nourish my skin. What ingredients would you recommend?

You can make two main types of plant-based facemasks at home – clay-based masks that set on the skin (mainly used for their cleansing, drawing, and toning properties) and plant-based masks that infuse the skin with active ingredients.

To make a clay mask, combine powdered clay with water until a thick liquid consistency is achieved, then add a little of your chosen base oil (olive, macadamia, hemp, almond, coconut, avocado etc.). Aloe gel can be a valuable addition, and you can use a drop or two of pure essential oils if you wish.

Green clays are typically indicated for oily skin, pink clays for blackheads and rough skin, and white clays for sensitive and dry skin. If you find you have made too much and want to store your mask for longer, add the contents of a vitamin E capsule, then refrigerate to help preserve the prepared mask for up to seven days.

To make a fresh plant mask, blend the chosen ingredients and apply directly to your face or add ground oatmeal, nourishing base oils, and coconut yogurt to increase the beneficial properties and make it easier to apply.

As mentioned in the previous answer, mashed strawberries and lemon juice can help to brighten the skin and even out pigmentation issues. Other fresh kitchen and garden ingredients to consider include apricots for softening and hydration, wheatgrass (juice or powder) for spots and acne, tomato for blackheads, borage flowers and oil for hydration, aloe vera for scar repair and deep cleansing, mint and cucumber for cooling, calendula petals to soothe and reduce redness, chickweed for eczema-prone skins.

Whatever type of mask you opt for, apply it to your face, avoiding the eyes and mouth, and rinse off with warm water after 20 minutes. Pat your skin dry and apply oil or lotion to your skin if needed.