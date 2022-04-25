Working Life: When a ward round requires an earlier start, my husband does the school run

6.30-7am

I’m up to get everyone out of the house, and drop two of our three sons to school on the way to work - the oldest gets to college under his own steam. When a meeting or ward round requires an earlier start, my husband does the school run.

8.30am

My endoscopy list starts. I usually begin with BowelScreen patients who have come in via the HSE’s national colorectal cancer screening programme for 60-69-year-olds. BowelScreen refers patients to our hospital for a colonoscopy if their home FIT kit test shows a certain level of blood in their stool.

A colonoscopy is a simple examination to check for bowel cancer. It allows us to find a bowel cancer or a polyp (precursor of cancer) at an early stage where we can remove it at colonoscopy or arrange further treatment.

I work with a great team, particularly the dedicated clinical nurse specialist who prepares the patients before the procedures and the advanced nurse practitioner who shares the work of the examinations with me.

1pm

A short break for lunch, check emails at my desk and check in with my secretary who keeps the show running.

1.30pm

I attend a multidisciplinary team meeting for BowelScreen patients with histology colleagues, who expertly analyse all the polyps/lesions we remove. Each patient is discussed and an appropriate plan is made.

2.30pm

I continue with the endoscopy list, in addition to meeting the clinical gastroenterology team to do a ward round to assess inpatients. In the Mercy, we are lucky to have a fantastic team of junior and senior trainees and fellow GI consultants who provide a high-quality service to patients with gastrointestinal problems.

Alternatively, my afternoon is spent working with the specialised and dedicated team of IBD nurse specialists at the outpatient clinic to see patients with inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s and colitis).

6pm

I’m home, or on the way, to catch up with family and start the other half of my life. My free time is mostly spent at the sidelines of various pitches to support my sons’ teams in football/hurling/rugby matches — a great way to switch off.

April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, if you’re aged 60-69 you can register for your free home test kit, visit BowelScreen.ie or call Freephone 1800 45 45 55