Natural health: How to use magnesium to soothe sore muscles 

I started running four months ago. I've picked up the pace in recent weeks but find my leg muscles feel sore soon after despite stretching exercises. Is there a natural treatment or supplement you could recommend?

One of the best supplements you can use for preventing muscle soreness is magnesium, but you will need to apply it topically. Magnesium therapy using a spray, cream, or gel has been shown to support muscle and nerve health.

Many people are deficient in magnesium, and it can be difficult to increase our levels of this mineral adequately using oral supplements, particularly if kidney function is impaired.

Magnesium is thought to be linked with DHEA production in the body. DHEA, or dehydroepiandrosterone, is a hormone produced in the adrenal glands of men and women and regulates cholesterol, helps with weight loss, balances cortisol, supports immune function, and lowers triglycerides. It is also crucial for oestrogen and testosterone production.

Topical magnesium can regulate your DHEA levels in as little as a month. Low levels of DHEA generally indicate adrenal fatigue or insufficiency, whereas high DHEA levels are typically a result of systemic inflammation.

If you cannot find a magnesium product locally, use Epsom salts (magnesium chloride). A foot soak is highly effective as the body absorbs magnesium efficiently with transdermal application. You will need to soak your feet for 20-30 minutes in a solution of 60-100g of Epsom salts in a foot bath of warm-hot water.

Massaging your leg muscles using a cayenne (capsaicin) based heat balm or gel will help to increase circulation and minimise pain and stiffness.

While a foam roller may help to relieve the pain in tight muscles, it is worth learning mobility exercises, such as Tom Morrison’s Simplistic Mobility Method, to support your long-term flexibility and muscle repair.

Powdered ginger and cinnamon have been shown in a study, published in the International Journal of Preventative Medicine, to help relieve post-workout muscle pain. Taking just one teaspoon of either kitchen spice daily was enough to result in significantly less muscle soreness than those participants who were taking the placebo.

Finally, keep your hydration levels in check to support your recovery after a run.

I'm in my mid-40s and struggling to concentrate at work. What remedies would you recommend?

One of the most common underlying issues for concentration problems is sleep. Quality sleep is essential for brain health, memory, and mental acuity and regulates our emotional well-being and managing stress levels.

Sleep hygiene is crucial to many aspects of our wellbeing but is often overlooked. This includes keeping a regular bedtime, not having electronic devices such as phones, computers, or televisions in your bedroom, and having a cool dark room to sleep in (many people overheat their bedrooms). Allow yourself at least 30 minutes every evening to wind down before bed – this means switching off the television and putting away your phone.

There is a traditional South American tea that could help to keep your mind switched on at work without leaving you tired and wired in the afternoon. Yerba mate (Ilex paraguariensis) is a herbal tea that stimulates the brain by aiding understanding, recall, and clear thinking while soothing nerves and balancing the immune system. It is thought to improve concentration while not interfering with sleep.