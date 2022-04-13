Life Hack: How to clean slime from clothes, hair, walls and more

Carpets

If small hands have mashed slime into your carpet or rug, you needn’t despair. All you need is warm water, vinegar, and a scrub brush. First, use a clean spoon to scrape away excess slime from the fabric. Mix one-third vinegar with two-thirds water and use the brush to apply this solution and brush it gently. Blot with a clean cloth and repeat the process as much as necessary until the slime is gone. Vacuum the area to remove any remaining bits of slime and restore that section of carpet to its former glory.

Clothes

Slimy clothes in the laundry basket? Don’t put them into the washing machine. Scrape off as much slime as you can with a clean spoon. Slime is easier to remove once it has hardened to use ice cubes to freeze the residue. Once it has hardened, scrape it away. Rub some detergent into the fabric and let it sit for a few minutes – no more than 10. Rinse away the detergent and soak the fabric for half an hour. Finally, wash the clothes as normal in the washing machine.

Couch

Slime can be smeared into your sofa’s fabric while playing or it may be impacted into the fabric if someone sits on slime on the couch. Scrape as much as you can off the fabric with a clean spoon. Depending on the fabric, this alone may solve the problem. However, if some residue remains, blot it with a damp cloth. This should remove all traces.

Hair

It’s inevitable that slime will go from hand to hair. You don’t need to reach for the kitchen scissors though: those slime-ridden strands can be saved with another kitchen staple. Isolate the hair covered in slime by tying or clipping back the rest of the hair so it is out of the way. Rub olive oil, coconut oil, or vegetable oil into the hair, massaging it into the slime. Once the slime has been loosened, you should be able to gently combs some out of the hair. Wash the affected hair with washing up liquid to remove the greasy residue and finally wash the hair as normal with shampoo.

Walls

Did those mischievous fingers find their way to your white walls? This isn’t ideal, especially id you live in rented accommodation. You should be able to remove most of the slime with – you guessed it – a clean spoon, using it gently so no paint is scratched off. Next make a paste using one tablespoon of baking soda, a quarter tablespoon of water and a splash of vinegar and apply it to the stained wall. Allow the paste to dry before wiping it off the wall with a cloth and your wall should look clean once more.