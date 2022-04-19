Working Life: The scales are not the sole indicator of health

7am

Breakfast time is chaotic - I sip a large coffee and try to cut toast correctly for the toddler, there’s a fine line between perfect triangles and too triangley.

Once our six-year-old twins are ready for school we are out the door. A coffee for the road.

9am

My day at My Best Weight starts with an initial medical weight management consultation with a female client. The assessment focuses on her medical history and the impact of weight on life and health. She tells me about experiencing “blame and shame” and weight cycling.

I talk about why the scales is not the sole indicator of health, and about the underlying causes of obesity including genetics, the brain, hormones regulating appetite and our environment. We talk about the body defending against weight loss and encouraging regain.

We chat about science-based treatments (behavioural support, medication and surgery) and collaborate on a treatment plan.

11am

The remainder of my morning is devoted to new patient appointments, each with their own unique story and experiences. My Best Weight is a dedicated medical weight management clinic that recently opened in Blackrock, Dublin and it’s the first non-hospital based accredited centre in Ireland.

12pm

I chair a meeting of our clinical team including a dietitian, exercise physiologist and my colleague Prof Carel le Roux. We review patient charts to discuss treatment. Time for more coffee.

12.30pm

Lunch is eaten while I attend a virtual meeting of the National Clinical Programme for Obesity Clinical Advisory Group for updates on initiatives relating to the rollout of the new Model of Care for Obesity.

1.30pm

My afternoon clinic is mostly review consultations - we chat about treatment and review medications as well as recent challenges and health gains.

6pm

My commute is shortened by an ice-hockey related podcast or country music (legacy of five years living in Edmonton, Canada).

6.30pm

We have dinner together and review events of the day including all the important gossip from senior infants - who was table captain and today’s A0istear activity. Our two-year-old gets in on the action telling me about Blippi.

7.30pm

My wonderful wife Caoimhe does bedtime tonight.

9pm

I reply to emails about an upcoming educational webinar for GPs. It's time for some relaxation and a cup of tea - definitely too late for coffee.