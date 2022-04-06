Cork's first accredited ADHD-friendly school announced 

Advocacy organisation ADHD Ireland has been working with schools around the country to pilot its developing Schools Accreditation Programme, aimed at making educational spaces more accepting and inclusive of the neurological difference.

Last week, among the first wave of schools to become ADHD Ireland accredited was a primary school in Cork. Beaumont Boys' School, in Blackrock, is the first ADHD-friendly primary school in the Cork region, committing to accommodating and expanding their knowledge of the issue, which affects one in 20 school-going children in Ireland.