Cork's first accredited ADHD-friendly school announced 

Advocacy organisation ADHD Ireland has been working with schools around the country to pilot its developing Schools Accreditation Programme, aimed at making educational spaces more accepting and inclusive of the neurological difference.
Last week, among the first wave of schools to become ADHD Ireland accredited was a primary school in Cork. Beaumont Boys' School, in Blackrock, is the first ADHD-friendly primary school in the Cork region, committing to accommodating and expanding their knowledge of the issue, which affects one in 20 school-going children in Ireland.
"We were delighted to get the opportunity," said principal Fiona Meehan.
"Our main goal is to nourish every student equally, and for us to get the opportunity to extend our knowledge and understanding of ADHD was significant. We are all about acceptance and equal opportunities and this programme has gained our confidence in ADHD understanding".
The programme was designed to include teachers, SNAs and parents, providing an understanding of the needs of young people with ADHD, and giving practical information.
The programme was delivered via online from ADHD Ireland and the ADHD Foundation (UK), while parents and carers are invited to join private sessions run by ADHD Ireland online.
In the coming weeks, ADHD Ireland will be presenting flags to more schools as training is completed - with the hope of an accreditation flag flying at every school around the country.
“We know there is a huge gap, and we are here to help support schools in filling the need for understanding their ADHD students,” said Nicola Coss, national service development manager at ADHD Ireland.
- If you wish for your or your child's school to become ADHD friendly, contact the organisation to enter the next phase of the project at terri@adhdireland.ie; or visit their website: https://adhdireland.ie/school-accreditation-2/