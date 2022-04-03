Natural health: How to make your own cough remedy  

Many herbs and spices can be helpful in a cough mixture, so choosing the ones that appeal in terms of their benefits and flavour makes sense.
(Althaea officinalis) might be one of the most important herbs to include in a cough mixture recipe. The leaves and the roots are highly mucilaginous, making this plant so soothing for mucous membranes. The marshmallow confectionery we know of today was initially made using the root of the marshmallow plant to soothe the throat.
- Please send your questions to feelgood@examiner.ie
- NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor