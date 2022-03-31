Explainer: What is aphasia, the condition that has forced Bruce Willis to quit acting?

Bruce Willis is to step away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The 67-year-old actor, who was prolific in the action movie genre and is best known for his role in the hit Die Hard series, was recently diagnosed with the condition which has impacted his cognitive abilities, his family shared.

But what is the condition? How common is it, and what are the symptoms to look out for?

What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a condition that can occur when the language part of a person’s brain is damaged. This can affect their ability to speak, comprehend others, read and write. The condition can be triggered by a stroke, a brain tumour, severe head injury or progressive neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

What are the various types of aphasia and their symptoms?

According to Aphasia Ireland, the most serious form of the condition is Global aphasia. A person suffering from Global aphasia can produce few recognisable words and understands little to no spoken language.

A person with Broca’s aphasia or non-fluent aphasia may have trouble speaking fluently but their comprehension can be relatively preserved. A person with this type of aphasia may be able to read but be limited in writing.

Wernicke’s aphasia affects a person's ability to grasp the meaning of spoken words and sentences, but the ease of producing connected speech is not very affected, therefore it is referred to as fluent aphasia.

Anomic aphasia is one of the mildest forms, where the person understands speech well and their own speech is fluent and grammatically correct but it is full of vague words (such as ‘thing’) and circumlocutions (attempts to describe the word they are trying to find).

Primary progressive aphasia (PPA) results in a person’s language capabilities becoming slowly and progressively impaired. The first symptoms are usually problems with speech and language, progressing to a nearly total inability to speak, in its most severe stage.

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming-Willis at the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

How common is aphasia?

According to the NHS in the UK, the condition can affect people of all ages, but it is most common in those over the age of 65. The Irish Heart Foundation says around a third of the 10,000 people a year in Ireland who suffer a stroke suffer from post-stroke aphasia.

How is aphasia diagnosed?

Aphasia is usually diagnosed after tests carried out by a clinician – either a speech and language therapist or a doctor. According to the NHS, these tests often involve simple exercises, such as asking a person to name objects in the room, repeat words and sentences, and read and write.

Can the condition be cured or treated?

According to the NHS, if the aphasia is caused by a one-off event, like a stroke, most patients recover to some degree with treatment, which is usually a form of speech and language therapy. However, people with aphasia resulting from a progressive neurological condition tend to have less success with therapy. When aphasia is caused by a progressive condition, treatment focuses on making the most of what people can still do and developing other ways of communicating to prepare for a time when speaking will be more difficult.

What is the prognosis?

According to the NHS, the average survival time for people with frontotemporal dementia is around eight years after symptoms start, but some people live much longer.

Where can I get support if I have been affected by aphasia?

Aphasia Ireland is a registered charity, formed with the sole aim of creating awareness and support for sufferers and those around them. They provide a Helping Hand programme for those who cannot afford private speech and language therapy, and may be stuck on long waiting lists. Patients receive an hour of therapy every week, for 6-10 weeks. If you think it might help you or your loved one, you can get in touch by calling the office on 01-7642200 between 10am-12.30pm, Tuesday to Thursday or emailing info@aphasiairland.ie