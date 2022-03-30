Life Hack: Four weird ways to clean a toilet that actually work

Cleaning the toilet is a thankless job that most of us don't enjoy, especially if we're dealing with a stained bowl. Don't despair though as some common household items can easily tackle even the most stubborn of marks - and they're so unusual the cleaning process will surely keep you entertained.

Add some vinegar

Don’t reach for the bleach to tackle germs and stains in your toilet bowl. To tackle any discolouration, soak a paper towel with vinegar and place it on the affected area, leaving it overnight. The next morning, remove the tissue and gently scrub the area before flushing the to rinse the bowl. This trick also works well to remove any built-up grime under the rim of your toilet bowl. White vinegar is also great for removing hard water stains. Pour one cup of white vinegar into the toilet bowl and leave it for several hours or overnight to work. Scrub for a gleaming result.

Tea is for toilet

Another odd hack for stubborn stains is everyone’s go-to solution in difficukt times: a cup of tea. The tannins in tea can lift any stains and they also have antimicrobial properties. Pour some brewed tea in the toilet bowl for several minutes – or several hours for severe stains - before brushing the bowl and flushing the stains away.

Pour a drink

One trick that has been an internet favourite for years involves using Coca-Cola to clean your toilet We all know too much Coca-Cola can be bad for your teeth, but the ingredients behind that probalem actually make it a great toilet-cleaning solution. It can remove rings, build-up and stains from your toilet bowl. Pour a can of Coke around the rim of your toilet, ensuring it coats the entire bowl, and leave it for a few hours or overnight to get to work. Scrub the toilet with a brush before flushing the Coke away. Your toilet will be clean and shiny thanks to your favourite fizzy drink.

Get abrasive

Some toilet bowl rings from hard water can be almost impossible to remove if they become very built up. When other solutions fail, reach for an abrasive item to really scrub that mark. A pumice stone is a popular item but If you need results fast and you can’t get one quick enough, try using some light sandpaper instead. Wet or dry sandpaper can remove mineral build-ups due to hard water that cause some stains. Rub the surface gently with a very fine grit sandpaper as you don’t want to damage the surface of the toilet – this really is a last resort solution for that reason. After a light scrub, rinse the bowl to see the result.