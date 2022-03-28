Working Life: Preparing for the influx of Ukrainian children in CUH

7.30am

I rouse the teenagers, Tomás (16) and Dan (14) for secondary school, and Lily (19) for college. Once they’re out the door, it’s a short walk to the hospital from our home in Bishopstown.

8.30am

After handover from the night staff, I start a ‘post-take’ ward round which involves reviewing children admitted to hospital overnight. About half of our staff are currently out with Covid, so we need to discuss how to manage. We are trying not to cancel clinics, but might have to do so to keep the wards safe.

Then there’s the PPE drill/changing of gowns between patients. Everything takes longer since the pandemic arrived. People think the pandemic is over but it’s not. It takes about three hours to review new patients and to also see existing patients.

Noon

After a quick coffee, I head to my office to triage referrals , check on results, review urgent emails.

Once a week, we have a consultants’ meeting where we discuss issues such as the shortage of staff , or, more pertinent right now, how we can prepare for the influx of Ukrainian refugees. It’s a very big concern for us because many of the children will have chronic health conditions like diabetes/epilepsy/cystic fibrosis, and may not have had access to medication while travelling. They will be linked in with local GPs before being referred onto specialists and this will have to happen quickly .

2.30pm

I return to the office and turn my attention to our research work at the INFANT centre. My area of interest is early brain injury and how to predict and assess outcomes .

3.30pm

I teach the medical students who are close to finishing their rotation s in paediatrics before sitting their final exams. They’ll be back to us as interns in July.

5pm

I chair the ICAT meeting (Irish Clinical Academic Training programme). The programme is funded by the Health Research Board. It’s spread across six Irish universities and it’s for doctors who want to train in sub-specialties but who also want to do research and become 'clinician scientists' . These trainees will lead the medical breakthroughs of the future.

6.30pm

I dash home to bring my son to football and then basketball, hoping that my husband has dinner ready! Finally, I ’ll do some housework before falling into bed around 11pm.