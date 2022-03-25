Irish Teacher: Why are we all acting like Covid has gone away?

‘It’s everywhere.’

‘Rampant.’

‘Who doesn’t have it, that’s what I’d like to know?’

You’ll have heard the same snippets. Covid is out there, and it seems especially widespread in our schools - after hospitals of course; hospitals will always take the brunt. Paul Reid reminds us: ‘We are still dealing with a highly transmissible virus.’ Nurses are asking for masks to be worn again on public transport and in shops. They don’t mention schools. I imagine they’re afraid to; it all became so embarrassingly loaded.

Case numbers support the medics. We now have the most patients in ICU since last April. As of Tuesday, this week, the Department of Health reports 63,954 cases of Covid-19 since St Patrick's Day. Ireland is among several European countries now experiencing a spike, with five million new cases in Europe in last seven days. Covid is on the rise in 18 of the 53 WHO European countries due to the highly transmissible BA.2 variant.

It’s strange though, that the numbers are so high because, well, we’re all sort of acting like it’s not happening. It seems that, no matter what, the last thing anyone wants to do is wear a mask again.

For whatever reason, we seem reluctant to advise students to wear masks. We seem unwilling to give direct recommendations relating to health and safety. It’s like we’re all afraid. And you can’t expect children to come into class in a mask if nobody else does. Children follow the crowd. In truth, we all do.

I’ve taught a bit of psychology and one of my favourite experiments involves a woman entering a doctor’s waiting room where everyone is involved in the set-up. Everyone stands up every time a buzzer goes at reception. Every single person stands to attention, straight-faced, and then sits down again. After some hesitation, she joins in, happier to be part of the group, happier to give into social influence.

Then she ends up being the only person in the room. The buzzer goes. She stands up. Then a new guy comes in. She stands up. He mouths to her, ‘Why are we standing?’ She shrugs. And they carry on sitting and standing for the buzzer.

Our herd mentality is why I wish masks were still mandatory in schools.

Honestly, I’ve had the feeling all week that the air I’m breathing is soupy, thick with the promise of sickness, like we’ve all been left to sit in a petri dish, breeding every kind of nasty.

It reminds me of childhood trips to our local swimming pool: that dishcloth-grey, scummy water frothing around the changing cubicles; the sight of a shameless verruca; used plasters; discarded, rubbery Hubba Bubba; a thick, yellow shard of toenail.

Honestly, I want out. Or I at least want people to wear masks if I must be in.

I’m tired of it. And I’m painfully aware that I’ve been extremely lucky to have suffered no serious complications. How anyone who is immuno-compromised is coping, I have no idea. Two bouts of Covid and the fluey experience I’ve been heaving myself through for the past week, and I’m pretty much intolerant when it comes to people breathing on me in confined spaces.

Granted, I’m also hangry because I’ve mouth sores and swollen glands and have been living on mush for four days. It may be contributing to the mood but seriously, how hard is it to throw on a mask in school until the summer? There will be exceptions for some students of course, but we’ve three long months of summer to spend maskless and outdoors.

And don’t get me started on our poor exam year students. I’m consistently missing a third of my group and they are consistently missing one teacher or another. Our energy is low, very low - exactly what you don’t want in the final weeks before an unfortunately life-defining exam. It’s horribly disruptive for them.

For them alone we should have kept the masks.

And this wave of sickness, sweeping through our schools is not just Covid. Masks have kept us free of general bugs and common colds and ailments. Now, they’re all hitting us at once. Some staff members have been visited upon by stomach bugs, others are grappling with a particularly nasty flu-type experience like me.

Professor Luke O'Neill is also in favour of people continuing to wear masks in indoor areas.

He said this week, ‘It looks like now it's still out there and masks give protection. It's as simple as that.’

It is, right? It is that simple? Or do I just need a Snickers?