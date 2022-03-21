Working Life: People often ask me if being a caregiver is a tough job, but I’ve always enjoyed it

6.15am

My day gets underway with a shower and breakfast. Refreshed and fed, I head to the home of my first client for 8am.

It’s a gentleman and I help him out of bed, using a hoist. Once he is dressed, his wife takes over and I grab a coffee at a nearby garage before heading on to my next client.

10am

Another carer and I assist our second client to wash and dress. We use a hoist in this case too to transfer him to a wheelchair, and his wife takes over from there.

11am

The next hour or so is spent in the home of a lady who has dementia. Every client’s care needs are different. I give her a hand with her washing and dressing, before turning my attention to breakfast and the household chores. Once she is comfortably settled, I return to the previous client to look after his mid-day personal care needs.

1pm

I use the hoist again to get the client back into his wheelchair. People often ask me if being a caregiver is a tough job, but I’ve always enjoyed it. I looked after my Mum before she passed away nine years ago. A caregiver from Home Instead helped out and it was after that that I decided to join them. My dad passed away three years ago, and I looked after him too.

2pm

I revisit the lady who has dementia to make her a cup of tea. We have a chat and I prepare a bit of lunch and make sure she takes her medication. When a family member arrives to take over, I leave to pick up my nieces from school, Amy (17) and Ava (14). Unfortunately, I haven’t seen as much of them during the pandemic because the work I do requires me to reduce my risk of exposure to the virus.

6pm

Back at home in Buttevant, I prepare dinner for my husband, before revisiting the lady who has dementia to get her dinner and to make sure she uses her nebuliser. I tidy up and chat with her and supervise her taking her meds before bedtime.

9pm

I return to the home of the gentleman I visited first thing this morning to assist him into bed and to get him comfortable for the night, before returning home to Buttevant.