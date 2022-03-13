Natural health: How can I control my hot flushes? 

I'm in my late 40s and have started to get hot flushes, usually after I've eaten. I'm taking a sage tincture which I find helpful. Is there anything else I can do?

Sage (Salvia officinalis) is at the top of my list for treating hot flushes and excessive sweating. The worst part about hot flushes is that they typically occur at night, which disrupts sleep, triggering a catch-22 situation where the sleep disturbances can contribute to further hot flushes.

It is interesting that you are experiencing hot flushes after eating. This may be linked to certain foods and beverages, however, it is more likely to be associated with blood-sugar levels. Managing blood sugar can help to ease the menopausal hormone transition. Women become more insulin resistant during menopause, meaning the body needs to work harder to control blood sugar levels, contributing to hot flushes.

Oestrogen plays a role in the supply of glucose to the brain by enabling a rapid response to changing glucose needs. So when oestrogen levels are low, the brain glucose levels are supported through vasodilation, or a widening of the blood vessels, causing a flush.

The aim is to balance blood sugar levels so that there are no sudden highs or lows. One of the ways many women choose to do this is by adopting a low GI (glycaemic index) or a ketogenic diet where blood sugar is stabilised through food choices.

Cigarette smoking, alcohol, caffeine, spicy foods, refined sugar, and highly processed foods all contribute to an increase in hot flushes, along with physical and emotional stress. Lack of sleep, illness, and medications can also impact the frequency of hot flushes.

Keeping track of your blood sugar through a simple test kit can help to avoid spikes or troughs and the subsequent flushing response. Most pharmacies stock blood-glucose monitoring devices to give you a clear picture of your blood-sugar levels and help you understand which foods and eating patterns will support balanced blood glucose.

I started to wake during the night with a muscle cramp in my foot. The pain can be excruciating. What would you recommend?

Low magnesium levels often lead to poor REM sleep patterns and late-night cramps in the legs and feet.

When tissues are low in this mineral, the dysfunctional characteristic will be unique to the role of the cells in that specific tissue. For example, heart cells will try to recover by changing the heart rhythm; brain cells may not stimulate the cerebral cortex sufficiently, resulting in poor concentration; a group of muscle cells may not be fully functional, leading to muscle cramping.

It is best to take a two-pronged approach by taking magnesium orally and applying it topically. Topical application is likely to be more effective in the short term to treat cramping, particularly when applied directly to the affected area. However, it is important to increase levels through diet or supplementation for long-term relief of symptoms.

When taking a magnesium supplement, take one that includes calcium since these two minerals work best in a 2:1 ratio in favour of calcium. The recommended dosage is 800mg of calcium to 400mg of magnesium daily.