All in a day's work: what dry air can do you - and how to help

When it comes to our health, regulating indoor humidity levels is crucial. While we might not realise it, too much or too little humidity can result in serious health consequences, particularly during colder months when indoor air is drier.

Humidity is the amount of water vapour in the air, and cold air generally carries less moisture than warm air. When cold air enters our homes in the winter months, its humidity levels are reduced once it mixes with the heating system within our homes.

In turn, this has a range of effects on our overall health; eyes can become dry and irritated; skin gets flaky and itchy, and the low humidity levels inflame and dry out the mucous membrane lining the respiratory tract.

This is according to Dr Monica Peres Oikeh, General Practitioner in Cork, who explains how low humidity levels and air conditioning can increase our chances of getting sick:

“When our mucous membranes are dry it could affect various parts of our body - our nasal passages become dry which could lead to nosebleeds in some people that are more susceptible and it can worsen sinusitis.

There is a possibility that it can also trigger an infection since the sticky membranes which usually catch unwanted bacteria and viruses are gone,” she said.

Dr Catriona Ryan. Pic: Kieran Harnett

Professor Caitriona Ryan, a Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of the Institute of Dermatologists in Dublin, says that a combination of Ireland's cold climate and indoor central heating systems can play "havoc" with our skin:

“Inside, the central heating that really can play havoc with the skin particularly when it comes to trans-epidermal water loss as the moisture content of our skin and the outer layer dries out.”

Professor Ryan, who is a Clinical Associate Professor at UCD and has over 70 peer-reviewed medical articles, adds that certain heaters to watch out for. "A wall-mounted radiator that's high heat is going to dry your skin more than if you've got a very controlled, low heat that is the same temperature as the room so the power used matters as it does dry the skin, the lips and the mucous membranes of the eyes too.”

Itchy, dry skin is an unwelcome by-product of winter but it is more common in older patients, says Ryan as the lipid content of the outer layer of our skin wanes. "Similarly this is the case for those who suffer from eczema or psoriasis as they can flare up during the wintertime.

“It’s important to moisturise the skin much more over the winter months, especially while the heating is on at work or at home,” she said.

“Using soap substitutes, so washing your skin in normal water and equally using detergent soap can dry it out, so what you want them to do is use a soap substitute, like a soap but is a moisturiser form, you use one very easily available cheap ones; aqueous creams (oil in water emulsion).” “Also, always apply moisturiser within two minutes of towel drying and by far the most important thing, keeping the skin moisturised and lubricated,” she added.

So, what do we need to look for in the ingredient lists and what should we avoid when looking to relieve our dry skin?

“Focus on a good moisturiser, particularly one that has ceramides as they help to build the outer layer of the skin and help protect a barrier of the skin, look for moisturisers that are as bland as possible, no botanicals, fragrances or herb plants.”

Ideally, humidity in your home should be between 30% and 50%, according to Mayo Clinic. Especially in modern airtight humid buildings, radiators have become the main source of air circulation during the winter months, often circulating and suspending dust particles containing V.O.C’s (Volatile Organic Components). These can evaporate at room temperature and can be emitted from new building materials like carpets, paints, and upholstery fabrics and can be especially problematic for people with allergies.

Allergens can raise exposure levels in the air that we breathe which are potent triggers for allergies, asthma and respiratory infections when we are indoors for longer periods of time. Even cleaning the dust from radiators could make a significant contribution to improving your health.

Prof Ryan said, “especially if you have very sensitive skin and find that you are allergic or irritated by fragrances, then airborne types of irritants and allergens can really inflame the skin too.” You can, however, increase the humidity, or water vapour in the air with a humidifier. For the skin, Ryan says that humidifiers certainly may be helpful in patients who have eczema, but most important is applying topical imiquimod and moisturising the skin every day.

Humidifiers can be a good option to try out, but they are usually only effective for a single room and dirty humidifiers can also breed mould or bacteria so if you have allergies or asthma, still have a persistent cough after contracting covid or are finding it hard to breathe in certain areas, Dr Peres Oikah suggests getting in touch with your doctors as soon as possible, for review, management, and possible investigation.

In the case of asthmatics, she says some patients find humidifiers good, while some don't, so the most important thing is to use your inhalers as prescribed, avoid triggers and recognise the symptoms of poor control.

Dr Monica Peres Oikeh

Dr Monica advises that “the most important thing during months is to take preventer inhalers regularly as prescribed, use reliever inhalers when needed but recognise when you need to get in touch with their doctors. Guidelines suggest that the use of your reliever more than 2-3 times a week is a sign of poor asthma control." For non-pharmacological advice, she suggests avoiding things like aerobic exercises, dusty environments and recommends quitting smoking and still using face masks in certain places.

Keep in mind that having the right range of humidity in your home is important as if it’s too high it can encourage the growth of certain pests and moulds. For example, dust mites, a common allergen, also thrive in high humidity levels, between 70 and 80 percent.

Humidifying your home should make the air more comfortable without droplets of water collecting on the ceiling or any surfaces. There are a lot of available products and devices on the market that can also help you keep track of the humidity in your house such as humidity metres so that you can easily look after your skin and respiratory health throughout the year.

Prof Catriona Ryan's Skincare recommendations for dry skin:

For face: Gentle cleansers such as Elta MD Skincare Foaming Wash, Cerave hydrating cleanser, Cetaphil gentle cleanser, Elta MD Foaming Wash, Ceramide containing moisturisers: Elta MD PM Therapy, Cerave or Cetaphil moisturisers.

For body: Soap substitutes like Aqueous Cream in the shower, Moisturising with bland emollients such as Silocks Base, La Roche Posay Lipikaur, Cerave, Cetaphil, Elave moisturisers.

For dry lips: Vaseline or Aquaphor.