Working Life: We look after children with kidney failure and get to know them really well

5.30am

Time for a quick cuppa before hitting the road. I’m one of five on the haemodialysis nursing team with two staff members on duty each day.

7am

Shift starts. I read through the handover from the previous day with my colleague to make a plan for the day ahead. We have patients from all over the country as this is the only paediatric haemodialysis unit in the Republic of Ireland. The early start helps them beat the traffic. Our focus is on safely preparing the unit for the patient’s arrival – setting up the dialysis machines and medications for their treatment.

8am

The first patients arrive. They attend three times a week so we get to know them and their families really well. We look after children with kidney failure. When the kidneys aren’t working the body cannot clear toxins and fluids so the machine takes over this job. Haemodialysis allows blood to be removed and cleaned and returned to the patient.

I love my job and even during hard times we always try to make time for fun with the children

11am

While the patients are dialysing I monitor vital signs and coordinate other aspects of their care – the focus is on education and transplant preparation as the end goal is kidney transplant. I often attend meetings with the wider renal multi-disciplinary team to discuss the patient’s plan of care.

12.30pm

Each dialysis session usually lasts four hours so patients are disconnected and discharged from the unit once well.

1pm

Break for a quick lunch – we have a great café at Temple Street.

2pm

Afternoon patients arrive to commence their treatment. They get input from the school teachers and a play specialist. As a national speciality, it’s important that we ensure the highest standards of care are given to these vulnerable children. We regularly audit the care we provide.

7.45pm

When the afternoon patients have been discharged, I clean the unit and set up for the next day. It’s usually quite late when I get home. I work long days so have time off mid-week for family, hobbies and meeting up with friends.