Natural health: Is there a remedy for lower back pain? 

I suffer from lower back pain and need to be careful when lifting heavy objects. I find yoga and walking helpful. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

I’m glad to hear you are finding some relief with yoga and walking, along with taking care in lifting heavy objects. Natural remedies may help, you may also want to consider acupuncture or osteopathy to address the root cause of your pain.

One of my favourite remedies for treating pain due to injury or degeneration in the joints is glucosamine sulphate. Since this works synergistically with chondroitin sulphate, they are often found together in formulations for joint and back pain. Glucosamine sulphate provides the joints with elements to repair cartilage, tendons and ligaments, while chondroitin sulphate attracts nutrients and fluids to the joints to increase lubrication and shock absorption capabilities.

Holland & Barrett has capsules containing glucosamine sulphate and chondroitin sulphate, often together with MSM (organic sulphur) which enhances tissue pliability and repair, allowing fluids to pass through tissue more effectively and improving the availability of the other ingredients. High Strength Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, & Collagen costs €27.49 for 90 capsules. Take three a day.

Bromelain is an excellent natural remedy for pain and inflammation. Derived from pineapple stalks, bromelain reduces inflammation by breaking down fibrin, the substance responsible for localised swelling. You will need to take three 250mg tablets between meals, three times daily. If your back pain results from muscular issues, Boswellia serrata may be a better choice of pain relief. An excellent anti-inflammatory remedy, it can be taken as needed for pain rather than as a long-term supplement. Boswellia opens the blood vessels causing restriction and pain in the body and has been proven in clinical studies to be as powerful as ibuprofen and other over-the-counter pain relief.

Solgar’s standardised full potency Boswellia resin extract is available in health stores. Take 450mg in three divided doses of 150mg daily for temporary pain relief. For intense acute pain, you can increase the doses to a maximum of 300mg each. This herb is most effective if you take it the pain starts.

I’m five months pregnant and would like to avoid stretch marks. What would you suggest?

There are a number of natural solutions that may be useful. (However, in some women, stretch marks appear no matter what they do to prevent them.) Dry skin is thought to be more prone to stretch marks, so make sure you keep your skin well-nourished inside and out. Take plenty of healthy dietary fats, DHA is particularly good for your baby, to nourish your body and brain. Topically, rosehip oil is deeply nourishing and often used to prevent and treat all types of scarring. Rosehip oil can be applied directly to the skin and used as a regenerative and healing massage oil.

The hormone glucocorticoid is produced in higher levels during pregnancy, and this is thought to contribute to the development of stretch marks. This hormone is also elevated during puberty, in weight lifters, when overweight and for individuals with Cushing’s disease.

Low zinc levels not only contribute to stretch marks but can trigger slow wound healing, recurrent infections, and problems with spots or acne. Zinc aids regulation of oil production in the skin, so this may be why it is indicated in stretch marks.

Zinc deficiency can be easily remedied through diet or supplementation. Dietary sources include pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, cheese, lentils, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, shellfish, wheatgerm, wheat bran, brewer’s yeast, pulses, tofu, milk, bean sprouts, oatmeal, brown rice, wholegrain bread and pasta, miso, and durum wheat.