Working Life: Our charity funds research into the poorest prognosis cancers

6am

Up, shower, breakfast and catch up with world events.

7am

Check emails and respond to the urgent ones. Like many people, my working life has changed due to Covid-19. I have largely been working from home.

7.45am

My work commute used to be a 4km walk. Exercise is so important for the body and mind. Now I walk my daughter to school. My husband is hybrid working, so sometimes it is the three of us. It's a great way to start the day - sunrises and birdsong.

8.30am

Every day is different. Our charity funds research into the poorest prognosis cancers which make up nearly half of cancer deaths in Ireland. Breakthrough’s mission is to change this through research.

I have worked in research my whole career. I am passionate about improving health and wellbeing. As research manager, I interact with lots of stakeholders including researchers, clinicians, students, university departments, policymakers, national committees and our public patient panel who are involved in all our research activities.

10am

I record an information interview with a patient advocate about the symptoms and risk factors of oesophageal cancer, a poor prognosis cancer, and the impact of research on his treatment and recovery.

11am

Team meeting. We are a small team at Breakthrough who communicate and work well together. My next meeting is with a PhD student funded by Breakthrough about progress and how we can facilitate their research. Since Covid-19, most meetings are on Zoom. The positive side is that we can meet many more people daily. However, often these are back-to-back. I do try to do the crossword daily.

3pm

We’ve a meeting of the National Working Group investigating the needs of specific cancer groups and how to address them.

4.30pm

I work on Breakthrough’s research strategy for the next three years, which is close to being finalised.

5.30pm

I go for walk, sometimes with a friend - and no phone. I also love sea swimming. During the winter I only get one or two weekend swims, wind permitting.

6.30pm

We all love food and cooking in my house and we chat over dinner, after which I do a final check of emails and social media, and try to finish by 8.30pm. We put on a drama or sport and light a fire.