Natural health: What can I do to deal with my daughter's nits?

My daughter picked up nits at school. I’ve used a special treatment for her hair and it seems to have worked. What else can I do?

Head lice can be incredibly frustrating to deal with, particularly when your daughter is at risk of reinfestation at school. It is essential to stay vigilant and continue checking for nits and lice regularly as the eggs hatch seven to eight days after being laid.

Adult head lice can live for up to five weeks, and the females lay around four eggs daily, so you can see how quickly this problem can get out of hand if even one louse escapes your attention.

You will find nits and head lice along the hair shaft near the scalp, with the nape of the neck and behind the ears being favourite areas. Fine-toothed metal combs can be useful for removing the adult lice, but one of the most effective ways to get rid of nits or lice eggs is to pull out each one along the hair shaft with your fingernails. Pop the eggs on a paper towel sprinkled with tea tree or eucalyptus essential oil and bin immediately.

Head lice transfer between hosts by crawling rather than jumping, so it is important your daughter avoids head-to-head contact with friends and not share hats, scarves, hoodies, and jackets. You will also need to put all bedding, headwear, and tops through a hot wash and dryer cycle, repeating weekly for two to three weeks to eliminate any new hatchlings. Hairbrushes and hair accessories should also be washed.

You can make your own preventative spray using a combination of lavender, tea-tree, and thyme essential oils in witch-hazel. Use 1-2ml of essential oil combination per 100ml of witch hazel. If you have neem oil, add 10-20ml to the spray mixture. Use this treatment once a week for two to three weeks for best results.

I have a hiatus hernia which I manage with over-the-counter medication. Is there a natural remedy I could use instead?

Hiatus hernia can be quite difficult to manage, so it’s good to hear you are finding some relief from over-the-counter medication. Hiatus hernia is when a part of the stomach protrudes through the oesophageal hiatus (an opening in the diaphragm) into the chest cavity.

There are several reasons why this might happen, but it is often a gradual weakening process rather than a sudden incident. If your job requires regular heavy lifting, if you suffer from chronic or recurrent constipation, carry a significant amount of extra weight, or even have a stubborn cough, these can all contribute to a hiatus hernia.

Other contributing factors can include smoking and poor posture, and in some cases, it is thought that individuals may have a genetic predisposition to developing this condition.

Constipation is not only a potential trigger, it is also a common issue after the hernia has developed. One of the natural remedies that can help manage constipation is psyllium husks. Take 1-3 teaspoons of psyllium husks stirred into a glass of water or apple juice and drink this once a day, either at breakfast or dinner time.

When the hiatus is weak, stomach acids can reflux into the oesophagus, damaging the sensitive membranes and causing a burning sensation which is sometimes accompanied by chest pain. Rather than taking a natural remedy, there are some diet and lifestyle measures that may help to support the healing process. It is wise to avoid food or liquids for 2-3 hours before lying down. Spices and fatty foods are common triggers, so it is best to avoid these along with caffeine, peppermint, chocolate and alcohol.

Work on maintaining a healthy posture, as slouching can exacerbate your symptoms. Avoid activities that involve heavy lifting and bending (including gardening) or keep these movements to a minimum.

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor.